They say love is sweet. It is something that should be savored. So, why are flowers the go-to gift for your sweetheart? When you think about it, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. Chocolates, on the other hand, are a far superior gift. Flowers may make you feel happy in the moment you receive them, but chocolates make trigger dopamine in your brain for as long as you’re snacking on them. If you really wanna make an impression, consider gifting both. Not flowers and chocolate, but the Reese's Extravaganza Bouquet.

Valentine’s Day is less than a month a way, so it’s time to begin thinking about how you plan to show your affection for the loved ones in your life. The Reese's Extravaganza Bouquet, per its product description on the Walmart website, seems like the best deal in town: "this distinctive bouquet is crafted with 36 delectable peanut butter cups and coordinating orange faux flowers. The perfect gift for special occasions or just because, this beautifully wrapped extravaganza bouquet will show your loved one how much you care." You read that correctly: the bouquet isn't just loaded with THREE DOZEN Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, but is finished with a bunch of orange faux flowers. Flowers + chocolate = the best possible Valentine's Day gift.

The Reese's Extravaganza Bouquet retails for $44.99 at Walmart. At first this might seem like a steep price to pay for some candy and fake flowers, but have you ever looked at how much roses sell for on Valentine's Day? A lot more; often double that. Plus, you don't get to eat regular roses, so what is even the point? Clearly a candy-filled bouquet is far superior.

It should also be noted that, though Reese's are next-level delicious, not everyone cares for them (messed up). More tragic, some just can't eat them. In that case, the Reese's Extravaganza Bouquet is sadly not an option for gifting. But, don't let that make you think your hands are tied. There is more than one candy-filled bouquet available for purchase on Walmart's website. What a time to be alive.

The All Twizzler Candy Bouquet is a yummy take on the classic floral gift that swaps stems for sugar. Available in two sizes, the bouquet is filled with a collection of Fun Size Twizzlers that are packed into a bucket made from regular size Twizzlers. That's a lot of strawberry sweetness.

Valentine's Day is a occasionally controversial. Many people view it as a holiday that is exclusively celebrated by those in romantic partnerships. But, who made that rule? Love is love in all its complex forms. Gifting flowers might come off a little bit romantic — though your friends would likely appreciate the gesture. Candy is a gift perfect for everyone you love romantically, platonically, or otherwise.

It is never too early to begin planning for the next holiday. Deliveries are aplenty during the Valentine's season, so make sure you put in an order for the Reese's Extravaganza Bouquet in time for the loveliest day of the year.