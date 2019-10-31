The 'RHOA' Season 12 Taglines Features A New Spin On A Classic Kenya Line

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans have known about Kenya Moore's return to the show for a few months now. On Oct. 31, the RHOA Season 12 taglines were released and Kenya's RHOA tagline is all about her return to the franchise after one-season departure, of course, but it also pays homage to one of her most famous moments. Us Weekly reported that Kenya's Season 12 tagline is "I was gone with the wind, but now I'm back and twice as fabulous."

RHOA historians well-aware that this phrase is a play on her iconic Season 5 line "I'm gone with the wind fabulous." She coined this legendary catchphrase during an argument with Porsha Williams during the cast trip in Anguilla. As soon as Kenya said those words and twirled in a circle, she became a Real Housewives icon.

It's just so apropos that Kenya touched on one of her most legendary moments with her latest tagline. She summed it all up perfectly too: she was gone for one season and now she's back and ready to shake things up with her signature shade.

Kenya isn't the only one whose tagline incorporated some historic RHOA moments though.

Porsha

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Porsha Williams' Season 12 tagline is "This phoenix has risen and I'm saying bye ashes!" This is very reminiscent of her Season 5 fight with Kenya when she walked off yelling "Bye, ashy." Aside from a nod to her past, Porsha's tagline also hints at some trouble ahead for the Housewife. Porsha has been in an on-again-off-again-relationship with Dennis McKinley, her daughter Pilar's father. Currently, they are back together, but her Season 12 tagline teases some triumph after tough times.

Eva

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Last season, the Atlanta Housewives questioned Eva Marcille about her finances and accused her of living above her means. Eva denied all of the gossip and she took the opportunity to do so again with her latest tagline: "I'm living my dreams not above my means."

Cynthia

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

While other Housewives have referenced the past with their taglines, Cynthia Bailey is all about moving forward. Her tagline is "The only time that I look back is to see how far I've come." This season, fans will see Cynthia get engaged to Mike Hill.

Kandi

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Kandi Burruss as always been about her many business ventures. It's only fitting that her Season 12 tagline is "Don't check for me unless you got a check for me."

NeNe

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

OG cast member NeNe Leakes' tagline is "I'm on a spiritual journey and still traveling first class." In an Oct. 16 Instagram post, NeNe asked fans for tagline suggestions. She wanted a phrase that included "in the circle, out the circle, pressure, spiritual journey, i know who i am, survival, diamonds, pressure." Well, she got that "spiritual journey" in there and the fans know that NeNe would never fly less than "first class," both literally and metaphorically.

The Season 12 taglines do the perfect job of incorporating references that fans get from the past and teasing what to expect from future episodes. Real Housewives of Atlanta returns on Sunday, Nov. 3.