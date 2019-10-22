A new season of Real Housewives of New Jersey is right around the corner, which means it's time for some fresh taglines. People exclusively premiered the RHONJ Season 10 taglines on Tuesday, Oct. 22 and Teresa Giudice's new one hints at her new state of mind. The RHONJ OG's tagline is "If you rub me the wrong way, they'll be no more namaste." This is a stark departure from her past three taglines.

After serving eleven months in a federal prison for fraud, Teresa was released in December 2015. The woman who became famous for getting fired up and flipping a table in RHONJ Season 1 came out with a sense of calmness and a love for yoga. This is something that was reflected in her taglines for subsequent seasons.

Teresa's Season 7 tagline declared, "I used to flip tables, now I'm turning them." This was also a reference to her 2016 autobiographical book Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again. Her Season 8 tagline continued her zen state: "If you're not about the namaste, then get the hell out of my way." During Season 9, Teresa's tagline was "These days, I don't throw punches. I roll with them." And now, it seems like the namaste era has come to a close, a sentiment that Teresa's costars have shared in recent interviews previewing Season 10.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In July, Teresa's sister-in-law Melissa Gorga dished on a shocking fight that goes down during Season 10. The Housewife told Us Weekly, "You are going to be shocked at some of the things that come out of Teresa’s mouth and out of mine." Melissa told the outlet that "Teresa and I got very deep with things you have been waiting for us to say for years, and finally it’s getting said."

Additionally, Jennifer Aydin described Teresa's Season 10 drama during a July interview with HollywoodLife as seeing the "old Teresa back, because she lost it." Jennifer also remarked, "She was very valid in doing so, so you guys are going to have to watch and see what the explosives are all about, because it’s explosive." There's no word yet if another edition of table flipping will be involved.

Fans have to wait to find out who exactly rubs Teresa the wrong way when Real Housewives of New Jersey returns for Season 10 on Nov. 6.