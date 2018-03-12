Remember that "cruise from hell" the Real Housewives of New York City cast reportedly endured in February? Well, Andy Cohen says the RHONY boat trip wasn't as bad as it's been made out to be. "Much of what has been reported of the boat trip is completely wrong," he told Entertainment Tonight. He continued, "They did have a squirrelly boat trip, but there was no fire. The boat didn't sink. I mean, it's been grossly misrepresented."

Like Cohen, Bethenny Frankel also commented on the Colombian boating experience. On Feb. 21, she tweeted, "One thing abt the housewives...we never let the truth get in the way of a good story. There was a boating incident. That said, the details being reported are false."

If anyone would know what really went down, it's Cohen and Frankel. Even though they're saying the boat trip wasn't as wild as has been reported, you know the RHONY cast will still deliver on drama and entertainment no matter what.

On Feb. 19, Page Six reported the RHONY cast was enjoying a day on a luxury yacht in Cartagena, Colombia, which ended with the women vomiting and the boat catching on fire and starting to sink.

Per a Page Six source, "Once they were ushered on board, the boat couldn’t even move. The anchor got stuck, so the crew had to saw the anchor off before they could sail anywhere." Page Six was also informed, "When they got out to sea, the engine caught fire. It was a huge blaze and the crew was fighting to put it out. They didn’t have a fire extinguisher nor did they speak English." Reportedly, Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, and Dorinda Medley "were soaked and screaming hysterically," whereas Carole Radziwill and Tinsley Mortimer "were literally throwing up from seasickness."

Soon after reports of the boat trip made headlines, a few photos surfaced of what appeared to be the ladies in the airport waiting to head home. One image even showed Singer in a wheelchair. People also reported that a source revealed one Housewife got sick from a parasite and "had to wear a diaper."

In response to the boating incident, a Bravo rep released the following statement to Page Six: "The Real Housewives of New York City cast was recently on a boat in South America and encountered turbulent water. Thankfully, everyone is fine and was able to continue their vacation as planned. The safety of our cast and crew is paramount and, to that end, we are doing a full investigation."

Bustle reached out to Bravo for further comment and about whether the boat trip will be featured in Season 10, which premieres on April 4, and was given the same statement as Page Six. Bustle also reached out to reps for all of the RHONY stars, but didn't receive any responses.

Bravo on YouTube

The boating trip wasn't featured in the RHONY Season 10 trailer, but that doesn't mean it won't be part of the upcoming season. Bravo could be saving the footage to tease later on, like if it releases a midseason trailer. Also, Cohen never said fans wouldn't see the yachting disaster, which could be a good sign that the so-called cruise from hell will be part of the tenth season. If not, fans, including Jennifer Lawrence, will be extremely disappointed.

During a March Watch What Happens Live appearance, Lawrence said about the RHONY boat trip: "I mean, I don't want to say it, I don't know if it's sore spot, but I'm really looking forward to that episode where the ship sinks." If J. Law wants it, Bravo has to deliver, right?

As for the rest of the season, Cohen told ET, "It’s so good." He also added, "There's some, you know, Bethenny and Carole [Radziwill's] friendship has really changed, and Luann [de Lesseps] has an incredible story arc from beginning to end. She begins the season having just split from Tom [D’Agostino], winds up getting arrested in the middle the season, quitting alcohol and just — it's incredible to see what happens there."

Even if the boat didn't sink or catch fire, it sounds like RHONY fans sure have a lot to look forward to in Season 10.