In a move that sounds more appropriate for a high school classroom than a major political party, the RNC site apparently linked to a porn account for months without knowing it. Talk about the definition of awkward: the site listed the Maryland Republican Party's Twitter account as @mdreps, The Hill reports, which was actually an account that tweeted out porn links. To be fair, @mdreps used to be the account handle for the Maryland Republican Party until last January, when the Party switched over to @mdgop, instead. Looks like no one delivered that message to the RNC.

What's even more surprising than the fact that this happened at all is that there seems to be a pretty reasonable explanation for how this movie-plot-moment happened.

According to The Capital Gazette, which first reported this story, Maryland Republican officials explained that they'd switched to their new handle without telling the national committee. According to Patrick O'Keefe, the executive director of the Maryland Republican Party, a request was made to Twitter to freeze the handle so that a situation exactly like this wouldn't happen.

But clearly Twitter never froze the handle, as a new @mdreps began tweeting out porn links around January 25. The new account also supplied a link to sexycarbabes.com.

More to come ...