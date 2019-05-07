The Rom-Com Novel You Need To Read This Summer, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

With Memorial Day on its way, summer will soon be in full swing. And with that comes lots of summer reading plans. Whether you'll be toting your books along on airplane trips, your morning commute to work, the beach and pool, or all of the above, you're probably making plans now for what stacks you'll be keeping on hand throughout the season. I, for one, just can't assemble a to-be-read pile without a few rom-com novels; If you're the same, you're definitely going to want to check out the 12 summer romances below.

These sweet reads — chosen to correspond perfectly with your Zodiac sign — offer up just enough steaminess, humor and undeniable romance to keep you occupied all summer long. Whether you're into enemies-to-lovers, slow-burn romance, meet-cutes, royal romances, re-tellings or just a good ol' fashioned young-adult plot, you'll find every kind of romantic read your heart could ever desire on the list below.

And while it goes without saying, you can read any and every book on this list no matter what your Zodiac sign is, use them as a jumping off point to find the ideal rom-com for you, your best friend, or even that special someone you've had your eye on:

If You're An Aries, Read 'Our Stop' by Laura Jane Williams (June 27) When Daniel puts an ad in the Missed Connections column, trying to catch Nadia's eye, a series of near-misses follows in this will-they-won't-they romance. Click here to buy.

If You're A Gemini, Read 'The Wedding Party' by Jasmine Guillory (July 16) Guillory's latest follows Maddie and Theo as they turn from enemies to lovers after a one-night stand at their best friend's wedding. Click here to buy.

If You're A Taurus, Read 'Maybe This Time' by Kasie West (July 9) As Sophie and Andrew keep crossing paths at local events in their small town, their lives start to get a whole lot more complicated. Click here to buy.

If You're A Cancer, Read 'Tell Me How You Really Feel' by Aminah Mae Safi (June 11) When enemies Sana and Rachel are thrown together for a film project, both begin to realize that their history may be keeping them from their future. Click here to buy.

If You're A Leo, Read 'Natalie Tan's Book of Luck and Fortune' by Roselle Lim (June 11) Natalie Tan returns home after her mother's death to reopen the family's Chinese restaurant, where she finds support from her old neighbors — and love with a new one. Click here to buy.

If You're A Virgo, Read 'Ayesha at Last' by Uzma Jalaluddin (June 4) This modern Muslim Pride & Prejudice retelling follows Ayesha, who falls for Khalid, despite their many differences. But unsettling gossip about his family may upend their plans. Click here to buy.

If You're A Libra, Read 'Love at First Like' by Hannah Orenstein (Aug. 6) When Eliza accidentally posts a faux-engagement picture, and gets a major response on social media, she must find someone to pose as her fiance in order to keep her jewelry business afloat. Disclaimer: Hannah Orenstein is an editor at BDG Media. Click here to buy.

If You're A Scorpio, Read 'The Friend Zone' by Abby Jimenez (June 11) After Kristin meets Josh at her friend's wedding, they fall fast. But when she learns he wants a big family someday, she tries to keep him at arm's length, which proves harder than she imagined. Click here to buy.

If You're A Sagittarius, Read 'Waiting for Tom Hanks' by Kerry Winfrey (June 11) Annie is obsessed with rom-coms, but when she meets her perfect match, it’s not quite in the way she expected, and she’s forced to reckon with the walls she’s built around herself over the years. Click here to buy.

If You're A Capricorn, Read 'The Right Swipe' by Alisha Rai (July 2) When Rhiannon and Samson unexpectedly meet again after a one-night stand, they must both reckon with the complicated lives and long-buried emotions that got them here. Click here to buy.

If You're An Aquarius, Read 'Truly Madly Royally' by Debbie Rigaud (July 30) Fiercely independent and smart, Zora Emerson is excited to be attending a prestigious summer program. But she's definitely not expecting to feel a connection to Owen, who's an actual prince of England. Click here to buy.