Lifetime's biopic focused on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship, premiering May 13, certainly isn't a palace-sanctioned production. It takes quite a few liberties with the real story, but it's safe to assume the Royals are at least aware the TV movie is on the horizon. But when it comes to finding out what the royal family thinks of Lifetime's Harry & Meghan movie, fans might not get as much satisfaction as they want.

Word on the street is that at least some people within the palace are a little worried about certain things the film portrays — in particular, a love scene between Harry and Markle. According to Vanity Fair, the Queen's press office has seen trailers of A Royal Romance, at least, and has some concerns. "My wife's best friend has been dating the press secretary of the palace," the movie's director Menhaj Huda said at a press event in Beverly Hills. "What I heard is that they're seriously worried about the sex scene."

The movie's screenwriter Scarlett Lacey chimed in on the matter, as well. "They are definitely aware of the film, let's put it that way," Lacey said at the same event. "And I am pretty sure they're gonna watch it." "Let them worry," producer Meredith Flinn added. "People have sex. It's TV." Below is the trailer apparently in question, in which Harry and Markle's TV personas are shown in bed together.

Aside from these rumored worries, though, no one in the royal family has publicly acknowledged this production one way or the other. That's not surprising in the least — the palace and all members of the royal family have traditionally kept tight lips regarding any piece of pop culture that directly involves their lives. (Bustle also reached out to the royal press office for comment on the Lifetime film and did not receive a response.)

Even with huge Oscar-winning films and award-winning series like The Queen and The Crown, the palace has never outwardly condemned or supported any dramatization. Rumors have always flown that the Queen watches The Crown, and showrunner Peter Morgan told Variety in 2016 that the palace was "very, very aware" of the premiere of the series, but no official statements or comments of any kind were ever made. And when Bustle reached out ahead of The Crown's premiere to get the royal press office's official thoughts, we received this statement: "The Crown is a fictional drama. The Royal Household has had no involvement." So, yeah —the palace really isn't looking to associate itself in any official capacity with outside productions.

Harry and Markle themselves have also been silent on the film, but they've got other things on their plates — like those May 19 wedding vows. The people behind the film hope that they'll consider giving it a watch, though, especially considering Markle herself has previously appeared as an actor in Lifetime movies. "Meghan has done movies and TV. If I were her I'd watch it just for the thrill factor," producer Michele Weiss said at the same press event. "We admire the couple, so we hope that if they watch it, they think it's funny and they think it's sweet and they think we hit on this historical importance of the union."

Really, it'd be pretty weird for Harry, Markle, and the rest of the family to be vocal about dramatizations of their lives — it'd open up a big can of worms that people in such prestigious positions definitely wouldn't want to deal with. If they comment on one movie, they'd then be expected to comment on every one that comes after it. They'd be expected to either confirm or shoot down any information the films or shows present, much of them involving their most personal moments, or issues that should stay between family.

It has to be downright bizarre, no matter how accustomed to the public eye you are, for an extremely hyped movie about your relationship to be debuting just a week before your wedding, and no one should blame them for not touching it with a ten-foot pole.