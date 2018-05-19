The royal wedding is finally here, and among the excitement about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle making it absolutely clear how much they adore each other is the excitement about the details of their lavish wedding, including of course the best thing about weddings: the food. If you're curious about what the newlywed couple is dishing up on the royal wedding lunch menu, you're not alone — and luckily we've got the delicious deets.

Folks have been getting a taste (I'm not sorry) of the menu's contents over the past few weeks, but like with many details about the wedding, those involved have been pretty closemouthed. Royal chef Mark Flanagan told PEOPLE May 14 that the royal wedding menu would be fresh and locally sourced, and would involve food made from "classic seasonal produce [...] much of it sourced from the Queen’s estates."

We also knew ahead of time that guests would be served canapés, but we didn't know how seriously tasty they were going to sound. NBC reported during its live coverage that those attending the royal wedding lunch are being served savory canapés including Scottish smoked salmon and Windsor lamb. And according to royal correspondent and expert Emily Nash, sweet royal wedding canapés include champagne and pistachio macaroons, orange crème brûlée tartlets, and miniature rhubarb crumble tartlets.

