The Royal Wedding Memorabilia You Need To Buy, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

On May 19, 2018, Prince Harry will wed Meghan Markle in what is likely the most highly-anticipated international event of the year. Aside from the typical excitement a royal wedding garners, this particular event is exciting for many on both sides of the pond as the bride is American. If you're unsure of how to commemorate the day, whether you're American, British, or just plain excited consider looking to the stars for answers — because you can totally choose what royal wedding memorabilia you need to buy based on your zodiac sign.

Now this might sound a bit silly, but bear with me: your sun sign may determine the kind of souvenir you want. If you're skeptical of (or just unfamiliar with) astrology, perhaps I can try to shed some light. In my view, astrology should never make you feel uncomfortable — rather you should approach it as something you can turn to when you're feeling uncertain about things. This can range from big life choices to deciding which offbeat souvenir to buy off Etsy. And trust me — there are so many things on sale for this upcoming wedding that you're going to need some way to narrow it down!

Don't knock it until you try it; more than once I've been pleasantly surprised by the accuracy of my horoscope. Here's the Harry and Meghan merch to invest in, based on yours:

Aries, March 21 – April 19 Royal Wedding shirt, $21.99, Etsy Aries are perhaps the least shy sign, so they will have no problem being straightforward about their excitement for the big day. By sporting this shirt proudly, an Aries will will make it clear that no matter how important the royal wedding is to you, it is more important to them.

Taurus, April 20 – May 20 https://www.etsy.com/listing/573404850/harry-and-meghan-wedding-cupcake?ga_order=most_relevant&ga_search_type=all&ga_view_type=gallery&ga_search_query=royal%20wedding&ref=sr_gallery-1-32 Harry and Meghan Cupcake Toppers, $5.86, Etsy Taurans are willing to put in work when they know the results will be worth it. So, if someone is attending a royal wedding watch party hosted by a Taurus, they'll expect to snack on from-scratch Victoria sponge cupcakes. These rice paper toppers provide the perfect finishing touch.

Gemini, May 21 – June 20 Knitting Pattern Prince Harry Meghan Markle, $4.00, Etsy Geminis are a curious breed. They love to learn new things and relish in the challenge of broadening their skill set. Even if a Gemini has no prior needlework experience, they will enjoy learning how to knit their own mini Harry and Megan.

Cancer, June 21 – July 22 Cartoon Royal Wedding Harry Meghan Invite Design Apron, $19.08, Etsy Cancers are highly imaginative. They are exceptional at using an outside medium to express their feelings, whether it be in the kitchen or art studio. No other sign will use an apron to its full potential like a Cancer.

Leo, July 23 – August 22 Handcrafted Wooden Bunting Garland English Royal Wedding Celebration, $20.56, Etsy Leos love a party because they love collective joy. As Leos are highly social, there's nothing that gets them in a good mood like being surrounded by others who are also in a good mood. Some festive party decorations are perfect for Leo.

Virgo, August 23 – September 22 Royal Wedding Mug, $18.00, Etsy Virgos appreciate reliability, and take value in the things in life that often go under-appreciated — like mugs. A mug is the best beverage receptacle, so why not have one to commemorate the royal wedding?

Libra, September 23 – October 22 Royal Wedding Glass Charms, $4.19, Etsy Individuals born under Libra thrive on social activity. You can expect your Libra friend to be the one to throw a big ol' shindig to celebrate the royal wedding. It'll probably take place at the same time as the wedding, too (7 a.m. EST). That's just how Libras roll, adorable decorations and all.

Scorpio, October 23 – November 21 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Celebrity Prayer Candle Set, $22.99, Etsy If you ask an Astrology buff to describe a Scorpio with one word, they will likely choose "intense." Scorpios are competitive and passionate; for them, less is never more. What's more intense than deifying the newest duke and duchess in the British Royal Family? Not much.

Sagittarius, November 22 –December 21 https://www.etsy.com/listing/585187317/harry-and-meghan-star-map-harry-and?ga_order=most_relevant&ga_search_type=all&ga_view_type=gallery&ga_search_query=harry%20and%20meghan%20royal%20wedding%20map&ref=sr_gallery-1-1 Harry and Meghan Star Map, $14.01+, Etsy Sagittarians are curious, explorative creatures. Likely what excited them most about the royal wedding has little to do with the occasion and more to do with the location. Snag a Sagittarius this star map so they can enjoy the wonders of the royal wedding here on earth and in space.

Capricorn, December 22 – January 19 https://www.etsy.com/listing/585187317/harry-and-meghan-star-map-harry-and?ga_order=most_relevant&ga_search_type=all&ga_view_type=gallery&ga_search_query=harry%20and%20meghan%20royal%20wedding%20map&ref=sr_gallery-1-1 Royal Wedding Watch Party Stadium Cups, $35+, Etsy Those born under Capricorn are perhaps the most responsible sign. Considering this, it stands to reason that Capricorns would be earth-conscious when it comes to their party planning. Don't expect to see any plastic utensils or Solo cups at a Capricorn's royal wedding watch party. These reusable cups come in packs, and will last far beyond the nuptials.

Aquarius, January 20 – February 18 https://www.etsy.com/listing/598070761/royal-wedding-party-game-quiz?ga_order=most_relevant&ga_search_type=all&ga_view_type=gallery&ga_search_query=royal%20wedding%20game&ref=sr_gallery-1-6 Royal Wedding Party Game Quiz, $3.50, Etsy Aquarians are intellectual and tend to keep to themselves. An Aquarius will enjoy brain-bending games like this one during a royal get-together. Maybe use some of the other gift ideas as prizes?