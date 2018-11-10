There's a new court of queens vying to sashay their way into the Hall of Fame. The RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars 4 cast, announced by VH1 on Friday, Nov. 9, will bring the return of some of your favorite — and most notorious — past performers. (Entertainment Weekly also posted the exclusive first-look of the contestants earlier the same day.) The Emmy-winning reality series — which will debut its fourth All-Stars season of fierceness on Friday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT — is returning with "supersized, 90-minute episodes and more stunning fashions, killer lip-syncs, and jaw-dropping twists than ever before," per VH1's press release.

“The fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is going to blow. your. mother. tucking. mind.,” the series Emmy-winning host and executive producer RuPaul, said in a statement via VH1. “Satisfaction guaranteed or your henny back.”

For fans who can't quite wait that long, Ru has a special gift (that you won't have to worry about returning later): VH1 will air a true Christmas pageant, RuPaul's Drag Race' Holi-slay Spectacular, on Friday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT — a whole week before the All-Stars 4 premiere. The hour-long special will feature past fan favorites — Eureka O’Hara, Jasmine Masters, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Mayhem Miller, Shangela, Sonique, and Trixie Mattel — all competing for the title of America’s first “Drag Race Xmas Queen."

Until then, meet the fierce queens ready to slay All Stars 4:

Farrah Moan (Season 9) VH1/YouTube Although the Vegas showgirl "cotton candy queen" admits to being remembered as Season 9's "crybaby," who was "never in the top ... never won any challenges," Farrah Moan is coming back with a vengeance. As she said in her preview video, " I've polished my drag and my craft so well that I'm gonna ... win this."

Gia Gunn (Season 6) VH1/YouTube "There will definitely be drama in All Stars 4, promises the Los Angeles resident, known for her sassy Season 6 catchprases. "If Gia Gunn's included, there's drama, and I think the rest of my cast learned that very quickly."

Jasmine Masters (Season 7) VH1/YouTube How has Jasmine Masters changed sine Season 7? Announced the viral social media "meme queen" in her preview interview: "I'm still the same person, just my age, and I have less time for bullsh*t ... I don't have nothin' to prove to anybody."

Latrice Royale (Season 4 & 'All Stars' Season 1) VH1/YouTube Hold on to your wigs: The self-descibed "large and in charge, chunky yet funky" Latrice Royale (one half of “Team Latrila” on the first All Stars season) said in her video preview that she's "ready to snatch what is rightfully mine."

Manila Luzon (Season 3 & 'All Stars' Season1) VH1/YouTube The Drag Race Season 3 runner-up is "excited" to see if her third time on Drag Race will the charm: "Three times? No one gets that lucky ... These girls don't know what they're going to have to compete against."

Monét X Change (Season 10) VH1/YouTube "Wen you have one of the most iconic looks and moments of the season, you're golden," Monet X Change, said while previewing All Stars 4. "People live for that." The winner Season 10's Miss Congeniality title has a secret to success: "authenticity."

Monique Heart (Season 10) VH1/YouTube Get ready to be stunned. Even though she admits she "didn't really have that season of a glow up" following her Season 10 top four finish, Monique Heart has "a burning passion to win" and is ready to show the world "I know how to do this."

Naomi Smalls (Season 8) VH1/YouTube Season 8's top three finisher says she has a "new face, but the same great taste," and she's ready to put both to werk. She even hopes to get a leg up on the competition with her "upgrades," which include "no more bra and panty Naomi Smalls."

Trinity Taylor (Season 9) VH1/YouTube Trinity Taylor is back as "Trinity the Tuck," and says she isn't afraid "to eliminate girls," if need be: "They expected a pageant queen and they got some crazy country over-siliconed mess. That was fun."