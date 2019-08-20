Drag Race fans, start your engines, because the first ever UK edition of the groundbreaking series just got a whole lot more real. Ever since Mother Ru announced UK fans would be getting their very own spin-off, details surrounding the upcoming season have so far been kept tightly under wraps. However, RuPaul's Drag Race UK has given fans a sneak peak of the new series, and the BBC spin-off is right around the corner.

As reported by Digital Spy, the first look at RuPaul's Drag Race UK was unveiled on social media by the show's head judge (and drag superstar) RuPaul. In the clip, Mother Ru gives fans a glimpse inside the iconic werk room — where the first ever bunch of British drag queen wannabes will battle it out to be crowned the UK's next drag superstar. A caption accompanying the exclusive clip reads, "Mama Ru has made a trip across the pond in search for a queen with the most charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent in all the land. Here is your very FIRST look at the werk room. #DragRaceUK"

In the short but sweet Drag Race UK preview, viewers are given a first look at the British take on the iconic werk room, and RuPaul has certainly made her presence known. Speaking in the clip, the show's host says, "People of the United Kingdom, your queen has arrived. It's time to show off the finest charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent in all the land. So, God save the Queens… because they're gonna need all the help they can get."

This exciting news comes just days after fans were treated to a glimpse of the Drag Race UK runway — where contestants will strut their stuff and hope to impress the show's main judges, RuPaul and Michelle Visage. According to the Metro, the runway preview was shared across the show's official social media pages, and displays a silhouette of Mother Ru as she stands in the centre of the gold-lit runway stage. A caption of the sneak peak on Instagram reads, "Listen up queens, here is your first ever glimpse of Mama Ru on #DragRaceUK."

If like me, you cannot handle all these latest snippets, don't worry, because the new series will be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer this October. As reported by the Metro, the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK will welcome ten of the most promising UK drag queens, who will each compete to snatch the Drag Race crown and officially become known as the United Kingdom's next drag superstar.

As previously reported by Bustle, the show will follow the same format as the U.S. version, and be fronted by Drag Race veterans RuPaul and Michelle Visage. Joining Ru and Visage on the judging panel will be a string of celebrity guests, as well as rotating permanent judges, Alan Carr and Graham Norton. Some of the names confirmed to be appearing in Drag Race UK include the likes of Twiggy, Andrew Garfield, and The Greatest Dancer's Cheryl, who recently revealed she became "starstruck" during filming of the BBC series. Speaking to the Metro about her Drag Race experience, Cheryl said, "It was brilliant. I was thoroughly entertained the whole time but I was so starstruck by Ru, I find him utterly fascinating."

RuPaul's Drag Race UK will be available on the BBC iPlayer in October 2019.