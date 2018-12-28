As day seven of the government shutdown continues, hundreds of thousands of federal employees across the country are still going without pay. Over 2,500 of them are in Hawaii, according to its junior senator, and she's found a way help. Sen. Mazie Hirono is donating her salary during the shutdown to food banks around the state.

"More than 2,500 federal workers in Hawaii are either furloughed or working without pay during the holidays because Donald Trump shut down the government," Hirono said in a statement on Thursday. "As long as Donald Trump refuses to re-open the government, I will be donating my salary to Hawaii's food banks — who serve nearly one in eight Hawaii residents in need."

She's not the only senator to make such a move. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada) announced that she would donate her salary shortly after the shutdown began; she said she'll choose a different charity each day, though she hasn't specified what any of them are yet. Both of North Dakota's senators are doing the same. Sen. John Hoeven, a Republican, will likely give his salary to the North Dakota National Guard Foundation, according to The Bismark Tribune, while Heidi Heitkamp, the outgoing Democrat, will give hers to Youthworks. Republican Kevin Cramer — who defeated Heitkamp in November — said he won't donate his salary because it's "gimmicky," per the Tribune.

More to come ...