Not every state is equally hurt when the government closes. Some have higher percentages of federal workers or a greater dependency on suspended services, for example. But which states are most affected by the government shutdown largely depends on which areas employ more people from the Departments of Agriculture and the Interior, as The New York Times reports. The effects aren't falling neatly along partisan lines, either.

The Interior Department manages many parks, preserves, and wildlife refuges in Alaska, for example. The New York Times' map shows the number of federal employees affected by the shutdown per capita. After the capital city, Alaska leads the pack; then comes Montana, Maryland, Wyoming, New Mexico, and South Dakota. Idaho, West Virginia, and Virginia follow shortly behind.

Unsurprisingly, it seems that some of the most affected states have the residents who are most closely following news about the shutdown — or at least, they're Googling "government shutdown" most frequently. Google Trends data shows that the "subregions" of the United States that have most heavily searched that term in the past week have been DC, Maryland, Virginia, New Mexico, and Alaska.

As the Times notes, there isn't a simple correlation between which members of Congress are fighting the shutdown and which states are hit hardest. Alaska's Sen. Lisa Murkowski has been pushing to reopen parts of the government, for example, but Wyoming's Sen. John Barrasso has continued to insist that the president's demands for wall funding must be met first. Both are Republicans. Of the five states that have been hit hardest by the shutdown — per the Times map — two have only Republican senators, two have only Democratic senators, and Montana has one of each.

