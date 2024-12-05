These 3 Zodiac Signs Live For Holiday Parties

Just like Mariah Carey, the queen of Christmas, some zodiac signs truly come alive once December arrives. They defrost after a long year of coping with spring, summer, and fall, and find themselves in their best form as the chilly winds of winter start to blow. Where they shine, though, are holiday parties.

It sounds like Grinch behavior, but not everyone loves a festive shindig. Seeing extended family, mingling with coworkers, and finding an outfit for a holiday party with friends causes certain people a wild amount of stress. Meanwhile, other zodiac signs cannot get enough of all things reindeer-related. They don’t just make a polite appearance at a get-together — they’re 100% the life of the party.

The moment the invites start rolling in they RSVP “yes” and start planning their ‘fits. They’ll show up early to the party and help the host decorate — or they’ll play the role of host themselves and turn their entire apartment into a winter wonderland. Catch them pouring bubbly, dancing around to “Santa Baby,” and insisting everyone wears an ugly sweater. The three zodiac signs listed below love everything about the holidays, and have the most fun at parties.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If anyone’s down for a party that involves dressing up and leaning into a theme, it’s Taurus. This earth sign has no shame whatsoever when it comes to wearing antlers, giant gaudy “2025” glasses, or a sweater that lights up and sings.

Thanks to their Venus-ruler, which governs aesthetics and design, they have an eye for costumes — and they always turn a look. A Taurus will ring your doorbell and burst through bearing gifts, presents, and multiple bottles of wine, making them one of the best guests to have.

Where they really shine though is with their hosting abilities. Go to a Taurus’ holiday party and you’re guaranteed to see every cookie known to humankind, more twinkling lights than your eyes can behold, and them dancing in the middle of it all with a flute of Champagne in their hand.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis always seem to be having a good time, but especially at holiday parties. They aren’t going to pop in, eat one gingerbread cookie, and leave. Instead, they’ll stay for hours to sip cocktails, run around the room with sparklers, and hug every friend and relative they can get their hands on.

This air sign is ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, so they have an endless well of things to talk about that’s been filling up all year long. They can’t wait to tell everyone what they’ve been up to and what they hope to do in the new year. They have the gift of gab and are often found in the center of a circle making everyone laugh.

A Gemini might also roll up to a friend’s holiday party on the lookout for a date. They’ll shimmy inside in a fabulous, shimmery outfit and flirt with everyone. By the end of the night, the entire guest list will know their name.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

If you want to ensure your party is as exciting as can be, invite a Libra. They have so much fun at holiday get-togethers and their joy is infectious. They’ve been known to dance all night, sing Christmas songs at the top of their lungs, and always make sure everyone takes a holiday-themed shot.

As an air sign, they have the magic ability to mix and mingle with everyone, even if they’ve never met. They’ll make the rounds and strike up a conversation with your new partner or the quiet cousin who likes to sit in a corner and by the end of the night they’re best friends with everyone.

Like Taurus, it’s all thanks to their ruling planet Venus, which also resides over love and connection. Libras fully appreciate the tradition and connection of holiday parties, and they look forward to it all year.