Adult film tycoon Stormy Daniels has a story to tell — and she's definitely keeping it in the news. On Tuesday, Daniels' lawyer released a sketch of the man who allegedly threatened Daniels several years ago, and there are already numerous theories about who it's meant to be portraying.

Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, announced that they would be releasing a sketch of the man on Tuesday morning in an appearance on The View. Daniels claims that a man approached her in 2011, threatening her with physical harm if she went public with her story about an alleged affair with Donald Trump.

In a previous interview with 60 Minutes, Daniels described the encounter, saying that she was in a parking lot on the way to a fitness class with her young daughter, when an unknown man approached them. "And a guy walked up on me and said to me, 'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,'" Daniels told 60 Minutes host Anderson Cooper. "And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.' And then he was gone."

On her interview on Tuesday on The View, then, Daniels said that the man's image had been burned into her mind.

The sketch's release came with additional data about the man — he was “lean but fit" at the time, the sketch artist wrote, and his height was between 5'9" and 6'0". Avenatti also stressed on The View that there would be a $100,000 reward for anyone who could correctly identify the man — so perhaps that was a motivating factor behind Twitter's furious speculating. Anyone who does have an actual suspicion — like, one besides Willem Dafoe and Tom Brady — even has an email to go to with that information, Avenatti announced: IDTheThug@gmail.com.

Now, police sketches aren't always entirely accurate, as they rely strictly on the victim or victims' memories and the way the victim can describe the appearance to the artist. However, they've worked in the past — so this one has at least a chance of working again.