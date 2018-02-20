On Monday night, the United States' "Shib Sibs" competed in the free dance portion of the Olympics ice dancing competition. The song from Maia & Alex Shibutani’s 2018 Olympics free dance ice dance, "Paradise," by Coldplay, completes what the duo sees as their ice dancing trilogy — a personalized approach that they have taken to developing their ice dancing performances.

As the Detroit Free Press reported, Maia and Alex have taken the "trilogy" approach to creating their free dances for the past three years — and the Olympics marked their capstone performance. As the article described, the idea for a more personalized, trilogy approach to their ice dancing developed after the pair encountered challenges in their performances, finishing ninth at 2014's Sochi Olympics and securing disappointing placements at worlds and nationals in 2015.

Thus, in 2016, the pair developed the trilogy concept, seemingly as a way to find their footing in the sport again. They selected Coldplay's "Fix You" as the first song of their trilogy, using it for their free skate performances in 2016. Alex expounded on the trilogy idea to the Detroit Free Press, saying,

The idea of a trilogy was for us to introduce ourselves to people who have known us for a long time ... People who were familiar with our career knew that ‘Fix You’ was very authentic and real to who we were at that point. We had struggled on the edge of breaking through to the success we wanted. With that program, we fixed ourselves.

In 2017, the couple chose to skate to a program called "Evolution." Maia noted that the title of the program epitomized their goals for the season, saying to the Free Press that they "wanted to push our artistry and really look deep and develop our strengths ... it was a very different program from ‘Fix You.'"

More to come ...