On Saturday, in a fun and dynamic event, bronze medalist figure skater Javier Fernandez dazzled the crowd with his exhibition medley. Performing in a superhero costume to a slew of 80s songs, including "Maniac," the 26-year-old Spaniard delighted viewers throughout social media. Simply put, if you're a fan of throwback tunes and delightfully energetic figure skating, you won't want to miss it.

Fernandez, who won the bronze medal in men's singles figure skating behind Japanese skaters Yuzuru Hanyu and Shoma Uno, clearly wanted to go out of the PyeongChang Olympics with a bang. It's entirely likely that these games will be his last time on the Olympic stage, as he'll be 30 years old by the time the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing roll around.

If that's indeed true, he'll definitely exit on a high note. In addition to securing Spain's first-ever Olympic medal in figure skating, Fernandez bid farewell the the Olympics with a delightful exhibition routine, featuring some pulsing 80s hits, all while wearing a superhero costume bearing a bright red "J" on the chest, in classic Superman logo style.

It wasn't the first time Fernandez has performed an 80s aerobics class-styled routine ― in fact, he's been doing this act for years. But he'll never have done it in front of a bigger global crowd, and that's a glorious way to end out his Olympics career.

Over the course of his medley, Fernandez skated to the following classic tracks:

"Holding Out For A Hero" by Bonnie Tyler

"I Want To Know What Love Is" by Foreigner

"Maniac" by Michael Sembello

"Whip It" by Devo

He really brought the house down as he approached the conclusion of the medley, and it's not hard to see why. As far as charismatic figure skating performances go, this one was pretty high up there. Fernandez's bronze in the men's singles this year is the first (and likely only) Olympic medal of his career, having previously come up empty in the 2010 and 2014 games.

If you're a fan of figure skating, you're probably a little glum right now, because the Olympics schedule is all dried up. The closing ceremony will be taking place on Sunday, and that means the world's greatest skaters won't be squaring off in Olympic play again for a whopping four years. A lot can change between then and now, of course, but it seems entirely likely that Fernandez will not make an Olympic return to Beijing.

All in all, it was a dramatic Olympics as far as figure skating was concerned, with brilliant performances from Hanyu, Uno, Fernandez, as well as the vaunted women's medal trio of Alina Zagitova, Evgenia Medvedeva, and Kaetlyn Osmond. All in all, if you're a fan of figure skating, you got to see some truly inspiring and impressive performances in these Olympics, many of which won't soon be forgotten.

If you've been watching the Olympics throughout the last couple of weeks, it's a safe bet you'll be sad to see them go. If you consider yourself a big fan of the Winter Games, you ought to make sure you catch the closing ceremony, which is slated to take place on Sunday, although it'll be happening very early in the morning.

It'll be happening in real time at 6:00 a.m. ET, but fortunately for anyone who doesn't want to stream it at such an early hour, it'll also be broadcast by NBC in primetime, at 8:00 p.m. ET, or 5:00 p.m. PT for west coast viewers. You better make sure you tune in, because you won't get another one of these for a full four more years.