On Tuesday, Bravo revealed to People Thomas Ravenel will not attend the Southern Charm reunion. "The network confirms Thomas will not be at the reunion," a Bravo rep told the publication. Also on Tuesday, Bravo's The Daily Dish reported the network said Ravenel, who's been part of the reality series since the beginning, will not be at the Season 5 reunion, which films in New York City.

Warning: This article contains information about sexual assault allegations, which some may find triggering.

This news come on the heels of Ravenel facing two separate sexual assault allegations and also being investigated for one of the sexual assault claims. Bustle previously reached out to Ravenel's lawyer and Charleston police for comment regarding the investigation, but did not receive an immediate response. Bustle also reached out to Bravo for comment on the news that he will not be at the reunion, including the reasoning, and the network confirmed only the statement that was given to People. Ravenel's lawyer previously commented on the first allegation and said his client is "committed to defending his reputation" (full statement below).

On May 3, Us Weekly reported a woman named Ashley Perkins alleged Ravenel sexually assaulted her mother, Debbie Holloway Perkins, in December 2015 after the two matched on Tinder. Perkins made the sexual allegations against Ravenel in a blog post she published on April 16. On May 2, Perkins also spoke with Fox News where she further detailed the allegations.

Perkins told Fox News she and her mother hired Gloria Allred to represent them in a case against the former politician and claimed they settled the case for $200,000 during a June 2016 mediation. At the mediation, Perkins claimed her mother also signed a non-disclosure agreement, which is why Perkins said she is speaking out on behalf of her mother.

In a statement released to Bustle, Perkins said, "I want to see Thomas Ravenel removed from Bravo and not just because of what he allegedly did to my mother but because of the negative comments he posts [on social media] on a regular basis."

Her statement continued,

Also, the way Thomas treats women on the show Southern Charm is totally disrespectful to women everywhere and promotes an antiquated attitude of the “good ole boys” network and “boys will be boys” which is too commonly accepted. I want to see not only Thomas removed from the show but for Bravo to apologize to the audience for allowing Thomas to remain on the show with his reckless, threatening, and demeaning attitude to women.

Ravenel's lawyer, Richard P. Terbrusch, released the following statement to People regarding Perkins' allegations:

My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims. The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.

On May 4, Bravo released the following statement to Bustle regarding Perkins' allegations. When asked about the news of the investigation, the network sent the same statement:

Haymaker, the production company for "Southern Charm," and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously. Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully reviewed, appropriate action will be taken.

Paul Cheney/Bravo

As for the second sexual assault allegation against Ravenel which led to an investigation, Charleston police confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on May 8 Ravenel is being investigated for an alleged sexual assault in South Carolina. According to THR, the alleged victim (who remains anonymous) filed a police report May 7 and alleged Ravenel sexually assaulted her sometime in the second week of January 2015.

According to an investigation report People obtained, the woman reported an alleged "sex offense" and "forcible rape". "I told them the truth about what happened to me," the woman told FITSNews on May 8. "They are investigating him," she said.

Not many of Ravenel's co-stars have commented on the allegations he's facing, but Kathryn Dennis, with whom Ravenel has two children, and Craig Conover briefly responded to the sexual assault claims during a May 21 Watch What Happens Live episode.

"Well, I’m waiting until the investigation is complete before I comment on anything. Right now, my kids are my focus," Dennis said. As for Conover, he responded, "All I know is what I’ve seen in the media, so it really wouldn’t be right for me to say anything at this point. So… I’m where everyone else is."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.