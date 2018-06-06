There's a new Spider-Man in the neighborhood. On Wednesday, Sony released the trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, giving fans their first look at the most diverse and inclusive Spider-Man movie yet. The animated film, which is out in December, stars Shameik Moore of The Get Down as teenager Miles Morales, the first half-black, half-latino Spider-Man, who learns to control his powers under the tutelage of mentor Peter Parker, voiced by New Girl's Jake Johnson, as he begins to navigate the Spider-Verse, according to Slash Film.

The movie also features well-known character Gwen Stacy as a female character with spider powers Spider-Gwen, and according to Deadline, the studio announced Wednesday that the character will be voiced by Hailee Steinfeld. Sony also confirmed a slew of other cast members, including Moonlight's Mahershala Ali as Miles' uncle Aaron; Brian Tyree Henry, known for his work on Atlanta, as his father Jefferson; How to Get Away with Murder's Luna Lauren Velez as his mother Rio; Lily Tomlin as Aunt May; and Liev Schreiber as notorious crime lord Kingpin.

The trailer starts out with Miles getting ready for school and bemoaning his misfortune at being driven to school in the back of his dad's police car. Soon though, Miles' world is turned upside-down as he discovers powers he didn't know he had, and meets the legendary Spider-Man.

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

Miles realizes that more than one person can wear the mask, and in the trailer he narrates, "In your universe, there's only one Spider-Man, but there is another universe that looks and sounds like yours, but it's not."

Peter offers to teach Miles and the hero-in-training begins to hone his skills. His dad tells him, "I see this spark in you. It's amazing, and whatever you choose to do with it, you'll be great."

The film was produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the team behind The Lego Movie, as well as 21 Jump Street and its sequel, and Lord wrote the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter. According to the publication, the duo said in a statement,

"We are lucky to have such an amazing cast of funny, genuine creative souls to populate the Spider-verse. They have generous minds and great big hearts. And they have very talented throats. Which is where their delightful voices come from. We can't wait for the world to see Miles Morales on the big screen. He's such a fun and exciting new character, and telling his story through a revolutionary visual style makes for a totally fresh cinematic experience that, if we may say so, is freaking amazing."

In the comic books, the Spider-Verse storyline showed up in multiple issues of The Amazing Spider-Man and other titles as various Spider-Men joined forces to defeat a villain named Morlun. However, it appears the film will follow an original storyline.

Into the Spider-Verse isn't the only Spider-Man film in the works at the moment. After his tragic death in Avengers: Infinity War, Tom Holland's live-action Spider-Man will return in some form or another in July 2019 in the as-yet-untitled sequel to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Venom will also hit theaters in October, starring Tom Hardy as one of Spider-Man's most infamous villains, and another spinoff flick, Silver & Black, focusing on Spidey's allies Silver Sable and Black Cat, is in development. However, Deadline reported earlier this month that the film, originally due to premiere in February 2019, was removed from the Marvel's 2019 release schedule, and the studio has yet to announce a new date.

With so many Spidey-themed films on the way, it can be tough to keep up, but with its diverse cast and unique premise, Into the Spider-Verse promises something different from any other Spider-Man film thus far. Fans can check it out for themselves when it hits theaters on Dec. 14.