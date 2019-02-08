The new Supreme Court has handed down an opinion that could indicate how it'll handle future abortion cases in 2019. Pro- and anti-choice advocates alike knew the decision was bound to come out this week, and on Thursday, the Supreme Court blocked Louisiana's abortion law, ultimately preventing clinics throughout the state from shuttering.

Though Justice John Roberts sided with the more liberal-leaning judges, the court's four conservative-leaning justices, including Brett Kavanaugh, wanted to allow the law to be enforced. Because Kavanaugh had never confirmed his personal views on abortion, pro-choice advocates worried his opinion would fall in this direction. And this case in particular, though a win for those advocates, further legitimizes that concern.

Before his confirmation, Kavanaugh stated that Roe v. Wade is "settled law," the New York Times reported, but that doesn't necessarily stop states from making abortion access more difficult to obtain. The 2014 Louisiana law in question, Act 620, wouldn't have outlawed abortion, per se. But it would have seriously restricted which doctors and clinics could carry out the procedure. More specifically, the Unsafe Abortion Protection Act would've required doctors performing abortions to get admitting privileges from a hospital within 30-miles of the actual clinic.

The decision comes after Justice Samuel Alito blocked the law from going into effect on the previous Monday, CNN reported. He put the law on hold until Feb. 7, hence Thursday's outcome, so that the court had more time to review details. But the law's history prior to that point is quite the rollercoaster.

Though it was passed in 2014, it never actually went into effect. In fact, a court within the Middle District of Louisiana struck it down in 2017. During that case, CNN noted, opponents made it clear that, if the law was enforced, only one doctor in the entire state would be able to offer the procedure. Regardless, the law was later upheld in the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals — before more recently being blocked by the Supreme Court.

