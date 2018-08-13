He's already been charged with crimes related to 12 deaths in California, but it turns out there might be more. On Monday, authorities announced the 13th murder charge for the "Golden State Killer" suspect. Authorities believe it could have been the suspect's first murder.

Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward announced the charge at a press conference. "I have instructed my staff to file first-degree murder charges against Joseph DeAngelo for the 1975 murder of Claude Snelling," Ward told reporters, according to ABC News. "And in doing so, I hope we can take what is really our first step in not only holding him accountable for the crime in Visalia, but really providing justice — not only to the victim's family but to a community at whole."

DeAngelo is suspected in the shooting and murder of Snelling, who is believed to have been trying to thwart the abduction of his daughter, Elizabeth Hupp, in September 1975, CBS News reported. ABC News reported that DeAngelo was working as police officer in California at the time. DeAngelo is also suspected in at least 45 rapes, in addition to the murder charges, according to USA Today.

"I say that because going back from the spring of 1974, this community was terrorized by these rampant crime and their tenacity and their intimate nature and their frequency" Ward said. "These crimes culminated, if you will, in the fall and winter of 1975, with the tragic murder of Mr. Snelling."

More to come ...