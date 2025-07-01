One of the best things about summer has got to be the sunsets. Whether you’re watching on the beach, while on vacation, or from your back porch, nothing says “July” quite like a pink and orange sky.

This is why it’s no surprise that “sunset nails” are trending on TikTok. This buzzy mani movement involves creators showing off the various ways you can bring the magic of golden hour to your fingertips. It goes without saying that most sunset nails feature orange, pink, and red hues, but they’re often even more complex and colorful than that.

Whether you go for an ombré, French tip, or marbling effect, there are so many fun ways to play around with the brightest and most eye-catching options in your nail polish collection. Sunset manicures are like dopamine nails, but even, well, sunnier.

Of course, if you’re looking for nail ideas ahead of a big vacation, this trend is perfect for that, too. Add a little flower, a palm tree, or a swirl of gold, and suddenly they’re fitting for pool parties, beach vacays, and island getaways.

If you’re someone who always runs outside to catch the sun going down, then you’ll be a big fan of these. Scroll through for 13 sunset nail art ideas to inspire your next set.

1 Aura Points Instagram/@lightslacquer These aura nails feature every color of a stunning sunset, including pink, yellow, orange, and red. The shades all blend out from a central point in the middle of the nail for a set that screams “vacation.”

2 Blue Hue Instagram/@sweet.as.hell.nails Sometimes the prettiest sunsets feature a pop of purple or blue — two colors that look stunning with more traditional hues. This marbled design features cotton candy-esque shades that any cool-toned lover will appreciate.

3 Chrome Clouds Instagram/@marazul_nailsbar To truly make your sunset mani shine, add a wash of chrome over an ombré nail that melts from red to orange and yellow, just like the setting sun. The golden shimmer will catch the light like a dream.

4 Sunset Swirls Instagram/@nailsbykierstyn For a more abstract take on the trend, swirl the evening hues together for a pretty effect. This watercolor technique will have your staring down at your fingertips all day long.

5 Flowers & Frenchies Instagram/@nailxstephany If you’re jetting off to a tropical vacay, this set is for you. It features dazzling sunset hues as French tips along with gold chrome accents and a 3D hibiscus flower.

6 Palm Details Instagram/@obsidiannailstudio Combine a sunset-colored ombré with other symbols of golden hour, like palm trees and seagulls. This set pairs the design with solid peach nail polish on half of the nails for a fun pop.

7 Slow Fade Instagram/@polished_yogi Another spin on the trend? A gradient that flows from one nail to the next, like a sunset melting across your fingertips. Picture an orange thumb, a pink pointer, then shifting through red, purple, and blue. The end result: a dopamine hit in manicure form.

8 Golden Hour Instagram/@manicuredbylena Once your sunset base is down — think a dreamy blend of yellow, orange, and pink — layer on golden accents like swirls, stars, and tiny suns for a celestial finish.

9 So Tropical TikTok/heygreatnails The sunset vibe is already a showstopper, but pairing those warm, dreamy shades with colorful floral designs takes it to a whole new eye-catching level.

10 Guava Girl Summer Instagram/@nailzbymyaaa If you’re having a “guava girl” summer, take the aesthetic to your nails with a vibrant pink and red aura design like this one.

11 Mai Tai Instagram/@nailskiezzbyclari Like a mai tai in manicure form, this set leans into bold oranges and cherry reds. Finish it off with tropical touches — like these tiny hibiscus blooms — for peak vacation energy.

12 Sunset Sorbet Instagram/@majesticnailsnz Nothing upgrades a sunset moment quite like a scoop of sorbet. The pink, yellow, and orange dessert-inspired tones of this mani look good enough to eat.