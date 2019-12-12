Ted Bundy's story is finally being told from the female perspective, as shown in the new trailer for Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer. The five-part docuseries is coming to Amazon Prime on Jan. 31, 2020. And instead of simply focusing on Bundy — the man who confessed to murdering 30 women before he died in prison in 1989 — it will illustrate the stories of the women who were affected by him.

After being silent for 40 years, Bundy's longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kendall, and her daughter, Molly Kendall, are opening up about their experiences with the serial killer. They share never-before-seen family photos and discuss "new unsettling details" about Bundy. Like Elizabeth says in the trailer, "This story has been told many times by men. Now's the time to talk about our own story from beginning to end, because we lived and so many people didn't."

Alongside Elizabeth and Molly, other women will tell their own stories and connections to Bundy, including survivors who are speaking for the first time. There will be accounts from Karen Sparks, who is believed to be Bundy's first victim, Laura Healy, sister of Lynda Healy who was killed by Bundy, and Phyllis Armstrong, who was friends with Georgann Hawkins, another woman Bundy murdered. An unknown woman explains in the video, "I feel like speaking out because women's lives are still secondary to men and somewhat expendable."

Amazon Prime Video on YouTube

Other women featured in the documentary, including KUTV Salt Lake City reporter Barbara Grossman and Kathleen McChesney, a detective for the King County Sheriff's Department in Seattle, Washington, will discuss what it was like establishing themselves in their careers not only during the women's liberation movement in the 1970s, but when a man like Bundy was going around manipulating and killing women.

This isn't the first time Bundy's story has been told in this age of true crime obsession. Netflix released a true crime documentary in 2019 called Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, quickly followed by the 2019 scripted film, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil & Vile, starring Zac Efron as Bundy. These are only two of the many documentaries and movies about Bundy, but as Elizabeth says in the Falling for a Killer trailer, "I'm hoping this is the end of anything related to Ted."