The on-screen drama is always intense, but off-screen, the Pearson family knows how to have a good time. On Wednesday, Feb. 26, Sterling K. Brown posted a TikTok of the This Is Us cast learning the viral "Smeeze" dance — complete with Mandy Moore rocking her old Rebecca makeup and still nailing all of the moves. Given how intense Season 4 has been so far, it's a relief to see that the cast is finding ways to keep things light on set.

Brown is clearly the mastermind behind the video. Not only did he post it on TikTok and Twitter, he's also leading the rest of the cast in the viral dance. He's joined by Moore, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, and Jon Huertas. That means out of the adult cast, only Milo Ventimiglia missed out on the smeezing fun.

While most of the Pearson clan nails the moves — special shout-outs to Brown, Watson, Moore, and Huertas — poor Hartley seems to be struggling with the steps a bit. It's OK though, not everyone can pull off the perfect Smeeze; what's important is that he got in on the TV family bonding. As Brown perfectly captioned the video, "A family that smeezes together... #Smeeze #SmeezeChallenge #ThisIsUs." Moore tweeted out the video too, adding: "Clearly we have no fun at all on set."

While lots of TV show casts talk about how they're like a family, that seems to be particularly true for the cast of This Is Us. In 2018, after the cast took home the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Brown explained to Elle, "It is like a family. It seems so clichéd, like, 'Do they really love each other as much as it seems?' The answer is yes! The joy is what I feel for my brother and sister, for my wife, for my mother and father, my mom who's younger than me, and my dad who's younger than me, these kids, my children, the younger versions of us."

The This Is Us cast is all about celebrating each other and the wild journey they're on together as actors. But no matter how serious their work is, they clearly know how to have fun together, too. Here's hoping that they rope Ventimiglia into joining in during the next "Smeeze" break, because as Brown said, the family that smeezes together stays together — and the world needs to see Papa Pearson's dance moves.