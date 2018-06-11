After suffering immeasurable tragedy, one must move on and heal. It's not easy, but it's necessary in order to go forward. To commemorate both the struggle and the hope that's come since, the Tonys honored the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School at the 2018 ceremony, as well as a treasured teacher.

Prior to the ceremony, the Tonys honored Melody Herzfeld, a drama teacher who protected 65 students on February 14, 2018, as a gunman tore through the halls of their school and killed 17 people. Herzfeld, who has produced 50 shows at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, accepted an award for excellence in theater education, which is given every year to a K-12 theater teacher. During her acceptance speech, according to the New York Times, Herzfeld noted that receive the award was far and away one of the most important things to ever happen to her. “Next to the passing of my dear parents and in-laws, marrying the love of my life and the birth of my amazing sons and reuniting with my theater students, there has never been a more defining moment of my life,” Herzfeld said. “All the goodness and tragedy that has brought me to this point will never be erased.”

During the actual Tonys ceremony, a group of students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School performed their own rendition of the famed RENT ballad “Seasons Of Love.” A song about love and savoring every moment of life, it was the perfect fit for the group and for their particular moment in time.

Artists know how to go on after tragedy — they pour their feelings into their work and their craft, and the energy that the students from Stoneman Douglas High School poured into this performance was palpable even to the audience sitting at home. The live audience was visibly moved, and the students got a well-deserved standing ovation. Twitter fans loved it, too.

