This year’s Emmy nominations are finally in. On July 15, actors Brenda Song and Harvey Guillén announced the nominees for the 2025 Emmy Awards, honoring the past year in TV. And as usual, there were some eyebrow-raising surprises and shocking snubs.

Severance lead the nominees list with an impressive 27 nods, followed by limited series The Penguin with 24 nominations, and The Studio and The White Lotus earning 23 nods apiece. In fact, The Studio earned the most comedy nominations ever in a single year, tying with The Bear in 2024.

However, not every show was as lucky. Read on for the most head-turning snubs and surprises of the 2025 Emmys, which will air live on Sept. 14 on CBS and Paramount+.

Selena Gomez Gets Snubbed

Selena Gomez was left out of the Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category — despite Only Murders in the Building receiving a nod for Outstanding Comedy Series, and her co-star Martin Short earning a nomination for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Beyoncé Lands Surprise Nods

Brooke Sutton/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Beyoncé is one of the most nominated stars of the Emmys — yes, you read that correctly. The singer received two nods for her halftime show during Netflix’s NFL game on Christmas Day, dubbed the Beyoncé Bowl. She was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) as a producer, and for Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special.

The White Lotus Receives Mixed Results

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The White Lotus received many nods as predicted — but they didn’t completely dominate the acting categories like in previous seasons. Walton Goggins, Jason Issacs, and Sam Rockwell landed nods for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, leaving out contenders like Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Sam Nivola.

The girls fared a little better, with Parker Posey, Carrie Coon, Aimee Lou Wood, and Season 1 returnee Natasha Rothwell all getting nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, but major stars like Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa didn’t make the cut.

The Mormon Wives Are Emmy-Nominated

JC Olivera/Variety/Getty Images

In a well-deserved surprise, the Mormon Wives have received Emmys recognition. Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives earned its first-ever Emmy nod for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, recognizing the show’s acclaimed first two seasons.

The Four Seasons Wasn’t Enough

Netflix

Despite having a cast full of comedy icons like Tina Fey and Steve Carell, Netflix’s The Four Seasons only scored one nomination, with Colman Domingo getting into Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Even the show itself was left out of Outstanding Comedy Series.

Meryl Streep Gets Left Out

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meryl Streep was not recognized in Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on Only Murders, facing the same Emmys fate as her co-star Gomez. Considering Streep gets nominated for nearly everything (with 21 Oscar nods to prove it), this may be the most surprising snub.

More to come...