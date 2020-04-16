Whereas Netflix's Love is Blind took lust out of the equation, their newest dating show, Too Hot to Handle, serves it up on a silver platter — just one you're not allowed to eat. The show invites a cast of the "hottest, horniest, commitment-phobic swipesters" to a private paradise where they think they'll have the sexiest summer of their lives. Except when they get there, they learn that in order to get their $100,000 cash prize, they have to refrain from touching each other.

Similar to Love is Blind, the goal is to foster a connection based on emotion, not attraction...something that for these singles, is easier said than done. They come from around the world but all have two main things in common: they're extremely good looking, and find one month of celibacy nearly impossible. When the twist is dropped in the trailer, they all look pretty shocked, and there's a lot of sexual frustration going around. "All we've got to do is keep our pants on," says contestant Chloe Veitch before grimacing into the camera. Will they be able to do that? She doesn't seem too confident.

Before you watch her and the rest of the cast try, get to know them — and their Instagrams — below.

Harry Jowsey

The Australian 20-something loves saying "naughty possum" so much, he's already selling hoodies with his catchphrase.

Francesca Farago

Hailing from Vancouver, Canada, Francesca very quickly becomes a hot commodity at the retreat, and her Instagram shows why: the girl can rock a bikini.

Bryce Hirschberg

Bryce lives on his boat in Los Angeles, and almost all of his IG pics are of him near or in some sort of water.

Chloe Veitch

Chloe is from Essex, England, and is maybe the youngest of the bunch: she just turned 21 in March. Similar to Francesca, her Instagram is full of lingerie, bikini, and other modeling shots.

David Birtwistle

David is a fitness and nutrition coach from London who loves a good shirtless mirror pic.

Sharron Townsend

Sharron is a model from New Jersey and the first guy to arrive at the retreat. He calls himself a "sex icon."

Matthew Stephen Smith

If you're an America's Next Top Model fan, you might recognize Matthew. He was a contestant in 2014, and also had small acting roles in New Girl and The Young and the Restless, according to his IMDb page. He sees himself as a deep thinker, and often posts photos of him staring pensively into the distance.

Nicole O'Brien

Nicole is Irish, but she currently lives in London. Fun fact: she can sing!

Lydia Clyma

Lydia is also from England. She loves to box, model, and take good booty pics.

Kori Sampson

Kori is a personal trainer and model from Hertfordshire, England.

Rhonda Paul

Rhonda is a model and entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia. She also has a young son.

Kelz Dyke

When he's not traveling and partying, Kelz plays football for the London Warriors, an American football league based out of South London.

Madison Wyborny

Madison is a world traveler, model, stylist, and photographer, if you could't tell by how artsy her Instagram grid is.

Haley Cure

Haley is a college student from Jacksonville, Florida. She doesn't post much on Instagram, but she does stir up a lot of drama on the show. See for yourself when Too Hot to Handle premieres April 17.