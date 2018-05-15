Here in the Northern Hemisphere, the weather is warming up. High schoolers are posting their prom pics. College seniors are freaking out about what they’re going to do next. And many of us are dreaming about summer travel. A high majority, actually: A recent TripAdvisor survey of 3,300 U.S. travelers found that 87 percent are planning a summer vacation, a number that’s up six percent from last year.

So, summer vacation. Whether you’re planning an international journey or just want to spend a long weekend on a nearby lake, it’s very likely that you’re going to go away sometime in the next few months. But while some people have their summer trips planned months in advance, others amongst us are less great on the planning front. With Memorial Day — the unofficial start to the summer season — fast approaching, I’m willing to bet that more than a few of you are starting to scramble for solid summer plans.

"TripAdvisor found that travelers can save big on their summer vacation by knowing where to book and when to go," Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications from TripAdvisor, tells Bustle. "Travelers can find very special and unique experiences, while saving between eight and 26 percent by booking at the right time. TripAdvisor’s 2018 Summer Vacation Value Report helps travelers discover savings at summer travel destinations by identifying the least expensive summer week to visit with great value hotels, popular restaurants and must-do experiences."

So fear not, procrastinators! You can still get those good summer travel deals! In fact, a previous TripAdvisor report found that the best travel deals to be had are by those travelers who book within a month of traveling. And if you’re planning on traveling domestically — which 91 percent of the respondents to the TripAdvisor survey are — there are some really great options out there for you. Here are the 10 hottest U.S. destinations for summer 2018, according to their increase in booking interest on TripAdvisor from spring to summer.

1 Mackinac Island, Michigan pabrady63 / Fotolia Mackinac Island is known for its old-timey seaside town vibe, complete with homemade fudge and horse drawn carriages. Average summer nightly hotel rate: $347

Average summer domestic round-trip airfare: $476 (to Cherry Capital Airport/TVC)

Average summer week expense per person: $2,905

Least expensive summer week and savings: June 4 (8 percent savings)

Fun experience: Mackinaw City Sunset Cruise from $24 per person on TripAdvisor

Great place to eat with family and friends: Pink Pony

2 Bar Harbor, Maine Benjamin Sullivan / Fotolia Back in the 19th century, Bar Harbor was the place to see and be seen if you were part of high society. These days, it's a beautiful spot for anyone who likes spending time on the ocean or in the mountains, with the added pleasure of those beautiful 19th century buildings. (Fun fact: My grandparents have been vacationing up there for 40 years and I always describe it as "how you imagine summer camp will look." Also, you'll eat the best lobster of your life.) Average summer nightly hotel rate: $264

Average summer domestic round-trip airfare: $473 (to Bangor International Airport/BGR)

Average summer week expense per person: $2,321

Least expensive summer week and savings: May 28 (26 percent savings)

Best value hotel: Bar Harbor Grand Hotel from $182 per night on TripAdvisor

Fun experience: Explore Acadia National Park

Great place to eat with family and friends: Rose Eden Lobster

3 Block Island, Rhode Island SE Viera Photo / Fotolia Who doesn't dream of an island where you can get away from it all?? Block Island is that spot. Take a ferry 12 miles south of mainland Rhode Island and enjoy beautiful seashore, dunes, and antique lighthouses. Average summer nightly hotel rate: $355

Average summer domestic round-trip airfare: $372 (to T. F. Green Airport/PVD)

Average summer week expense per person: $2,857

Least expensive summer week and savings: June 11 (19 percent savings)

Best value hotel: Rose Farm Inn from $256 per night on TripAdvisor

Fun experience: Explore Southeast Lighthouse

Great place to eat with family and friends: Kimberly's

4 Lake George, New York lightphoto2 / Fotolia Lake George is one of the cleanest and clearest of the major U.S. lakes and it's a great option for families looking to spend some time outdoors. It's also the home of the Great Escape, a theme park that has been drawing kids and families for generations. Average summer nightly hotel rate: $225

Average summer domestic round-trip airfare: $383 (to Albany International Airport/ALB)

Average summer week expense per person: $1,958

Least expensive summer week and savings: June 11 (30% savings)

Best value hotel: Tea Island Resort from $115 per night on TripAdvisor

Fun experience: Lac du Saint Sacrement Islands Cruise from $26 per person on TripAdvisor

Great place to eat with family and friends: Caldwell House Restaurant

5 West Yellowstone, Montana Taha / Fotolia Ready for a little wild west? You can't do better than West Yellowstone, Montana. Head out to check out the famous geysers, bison, bears, and elk of Yellowstone park and get a little rodeo in while you're at it! Average summer nightly hotel rate: $331

Average summer domestic round-trip airfare: $419 (to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport/BZN)

Average summer week expense per person: $2,736

Least expensive summer week and savings: August 27 (9% savings)

Best value hotel: Yellowstone Park Hotel from $275 per night on TripAdvisor

Fun experience: 2 Hour Rafting on the Yellowstone Riverfrom $47 per person on TripAdvisor

Great place to eat with family and friends: Cafe Madriz

6 Ocean City, Maryland alpegor / Fotolia Once a small fishing village, this beach and three-mile boardwalk is a must-see destination in Maryland. Make sure you pick up some salt-water taffy from the boardwalk and hit up a beach bonfire at night. Average summer nightly hotel rate: $281

Average summer domestic round-trip airfare: $302 (to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport/DCA)

Average summer week expense per person: $2,269

Least expensive summer week and savings: May 28 (24% savings)

Best value hotel: Dunes Manor Hotel & Suites from $158 per night on TripAdvisor

Fun experience: Explore Ocean City Boardwalk

Great place to eat with family and friends: Cafe Mirage

8 Anchorage, Alaska joanncampbell / Fotolia A great option for people looking to escape the summer heat, Anchorage, Alaska, averages 65 degrees in the summer. Check out the stunning landscapes, including the Chugach Mountains and the fjords of Prince William Sound. Average summer nightly hotel rate: $331

Average summer domestic round-trip airfare: $600 (to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport/ANC)

Average summer week expense per person: $2,917

Least expensive summer week and savings: August 27 (9% savings)

Best value hotel: Hotel Alyeska from $214 per night on TripAdvisor

Fun experience: Anchorage Trolley Tour from $20 per person on TripAdvisor

Great place to eat with family and friends: Jack Sprat Restaurant