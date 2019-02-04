Fans who turned off the television after the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in the 2019 Super Bowl missed out on one of the most exciting Super Bowl commercials of the whole night — the Toy Story 4 super bowl trailer. The longest trailer so far for the newest film in Pixar's most beloved franchise premiered right after the big game, causing all of us to stare at our TV screens just a little bit longer.

The trailer is only 30 seconds long, but it also offers what looks like the first official clips from the film (previous teasers seemed made for promotion, not the film). In the clip, Woody and Bo Peep are at what looks like a county fair, waiting for Buzz. They think he's just running late, but it turns out, he's actually stuck in a booth, being offered up as a prize! This, it seems, is where he'll meet the new characters Ducky and Bunny, played by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, respectively. And, by the looks of their first encounter, this is one friendship that's going to take some time to blossom. "Hey, up here Astro Boy," Ducky says before Bunny chimes in with a threat. "If you think you can take our top prize spot, you're wrong," he says.

Ducky and Bunny aren't the only new characters joining the gang of formerly Andy's toys in Toy Story 4. The film, which will pick up some time after Toy Story 3 left off, will also introduce a new toy made by their new owner, Bonnie, named Forky. But, when Bonnie's arts and craft toy is introduced to the group, well, let's just say it starts creating a few problems. "A toy's purpose is to be there for is child," said director Josh Cooley in a press release obtained by Bustle. "But what about toys that are made out of other objects? Forky is a toy that Bonnie made out of a disposable spork, so he's facing a crisis." Similar to Buzz Lightyear's identity crisis in Toy Story, when he found out that he was not, in fact, a space ranger, Forky will be going through a major life journey in Toy Story 4. "He wants to fulfill his purpose as a spork, but now has a new purpose thrust upon him," Cooley added.

Though Forky doesn't appear in this new trailer, the clip does mark an introduction fo sorts by bringing back Bo Peep. Bo was conspicuously absent in Toy Story 3, but now she's back, and she's got a whole new look. According to the film's synopsis obtained via press release by Bustle, a lot has changed for Bo since her time playing with Woody and Buzz in Andy's room. "After years of being on her own, Bo's adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior," reads the synopsis. "As Woody and Bo realize they're worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that's the least of their worries."

It's surprising to see the trailer so soon, especially because Tom Hanks and Tim Allen — the legendary voices of Woody and Buzz, respectively — recently posted on Twitter to announce that they had finished recording. On Jan. 30, Hanks shared a photo of his final recording session, writing, "We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond."

Allen meanwhile shared a similarly heartfelt tweet on Jan. 30, revealing he got "emotional" saying goodbye to Buzz for what could be the very last time. Allen also teased Toy Story 4, calling it a "full body story." He added, "You are all going to love the work this incredible team at Pixar created. We are all going to love this story....man its got everything."

Toy Story 4 is scheduled for release on June 21. And, if Allen is to be believed, it's safe to say that fans are going to need to bring a whole lot of tissues to the theater when they reunite with Woody and Buzz for what might be the very last time.