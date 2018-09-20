Last year, news broke that Jordan Peele was bringing back sci-fi classic The Twilight Zone, updated for 2018. Today, it was announced that Jordan Peele's Twilight Zone revival has a release year — oh, and that he'll serve as the series' host and narrator. The Twilight Zone reboot will premiere on CBS All Access sometime in 2019.

Peele first announced he was planning to revive The Twilight Zone in December 2017. Prior to that, CBS had revealed they were planning to reboot the network's most beloved sci-fi property, but anything else was unknown. By December, Peele confirmed that he, Simon Kinberg, and Marco Ramirez would be collaborating on the project underneath his company, Monkeypaw Productions. (Now, more than ever, Monkeypaw sounds like an appropriate name.)

Close to ten months later, and fans finally have some more answers. Jordan Peele himself will take over the role of host and narrator, one made iconic in the series' original run (1959-1964) by creator Rod Serling. It's still confirmed for CBS All Access, which means it might not be as accessible as fans would hope. That's the network's streaming-only service, one that requires a subscription and continues to run ads.

If this first teaser-slash-announcement, which Peele posted to Twitter on September 20, is any indication? It will be worth it.

More to come...