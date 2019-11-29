Bustle

The Ultimate Gift Guide For Adult Pokemon Fans

By Sophie McEvoy
FoxberryStudio/Etsy

Even outside the festive season, Pokémon merch is everywhere. It’s the world’s biggest franchise after all, and for good reason. Since debuting in 1996, 32 mainline games have graced Nintendo consoles across the globe, creating over 800 Pokémon to fall in love with. On top of that, there are dozens of spin-off games, plushies, clothing, and the Trading Card Game to factor into its popularity as well. So if you’re struggling to find something that isn’t for a kid this Christmas, here’s the ultimate gift guide for adult Pokemon fans.

Pokémon often seems to be targeted towards children, but in recent years it's become apparent that the franchise is appealing to adult fans more than kids. In 2017, Nintendo found that Pokémon Sun and Moon “pulled in more players in their 20s and 30s than previous entries,” as gaming site Gamasutra writes. This demographic stems a lot from kids who grew up with the games being adults now, and those adults recommending the games to their friends. Obviously, kids are still attracted to the franchise more than ever, but there’s definitely been a shift, and The Pokémon Company knows it.

So whether you’re loved one is into collecting the cards and plushies or wants to add some minimalistic Poké-style to their wardrobe, this guide will point you in the right direction.

Pokémon Trading Card Game: Tag Team Generations Premium Collection
£52.99
|
Smyths Toys
Whether just starting out or in the midst of collecting these suckers, premium collections like this are the perfect gift for any Pokemon fan. There’s something magical about ripping open the packets and anticipating that one holofoil card. This box comes with 7 booster packs, two guaranteed holofoils and one huge holofoil card.
Pokémon Anime Sinnoh League Gym Badge Set
£15.99
|
Amazon
Earning gym badges is a right of passage for any trainer, but its a little disheartening that the badges you’ve collected are trapped behind a console screen. That’s no longer the case, as you can actually buy pin replicas of the eight gym badges from each region (up to Kalos), which come in a lovely little commemorative case.
Ash and Pikachu T-Shirt
£10.50
|
Memeskins
Even though high street shops like Primark and H&M regularly sell some pretty amazing Pokemon designs, Etsy is the go-to place for really intricate and unique merch that you won’t find anywhere else. Take this shirt, for example. It's perfect for someone who wants to stick on the minimalistic side while still wanting to rep their favourite game.
Marbled Stone Look Bulbasaur Pokémon Planter
£14.40
|
FoxberryStudio
Depending on whether you have the magic touch when it comes to plants, these minimalist Bulbasaur planters are a perfect conversation piece. It’s the ultimate appreciation for this OG Pokemon in a marbled form, and it comes in a variety of colours.
Komala — Pokémon Pokeball Terrarium Diorama
£29.32
|
KawaiiKraftDesigns
Following on from the planters, these adorable Poke Ball terrariums are perfect for fans that have a specific Pokemon they adore. Handcrafted and fit into their own little environment, these glass-domed Pokeballs are the perfect homage to the franchise. This one features the Alolan Pokémon Komala.
Three's Company — The Complete 12 Piece Enamel Pin Set
£123.93
|
HeyMewses
Pins have had somewhat of a resurgence in the Pokemon world. You can buy official ones through Trading Card Sets and on eBay, but a lot of designers of Etsy create their own unique takes on specific Pokemon, including these gems that depict Pokemon with three-stage evolution lines. The price is a bit hefty for all 12, but you can buy them individually for £12.15.
Pokémon: Lanyard: Pikachu
£4.99
|
Forbidden Planet
Lanyards are a heavenly invention for keeping keys and other essential items from mysteriously disappearing, so why not spruce it up with a little Pokemon? The design features a dozen of the franchise’s most iconic characters, including Pikachu, Bulbasaur and Mew.

These products are only just touching the surface of what Pokémon merch is available out there. But these will certainly start you off on the right foot.