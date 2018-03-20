The Unexpected Travel Destination You Should Go To This Spring, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

When you're trying to plan the perfect vacation to spend your hard-earned cash on, choosing a location can be really stressful. You want to choose the right place, but when you're looking at pictures, everything seems so right and so appealing. Especially when you don't get to travel often a have a bucket list that's about 30 countries long. Finding the right trip for your personality type should not feel like a shot in the dark, though. When in doubt, I always say, look to the stars to find some guidance. For instance, you can figure out what unexpected travel destination you should go to this spring if you base your search on your zodiac sign.

Each location has its own personality, of course, so it makes sense to find the location that matches your astrological personality. However, considering this is a spring vacation, I think it's worth having some fun with your planning and choosing a location that you might not have otherwise thought would be you. Somewhere different to where you usually go, in other words. For instance, if you're normally a beach vacation kind of person, maybe switch it up and choose a city to get lost in. A trip that challenges you and offers you an opportunity to expand your horizons is priceless, and there's no better time than the present to go on your own journey guided by your zodiac sign.

So, that in mind, here's a list of the most unexpected locations you should definitely visit this spring, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries

You like to do things on your own, but you don't necessarily want to be alone. So, take a trip to a busy city where you can be around other people, while doing your own thing. Go to London, England and check out all of the museums, and touristy attractions that you've always wanted to check out, without having to worry about loosing your friends in the crowds. You'll get a lot done and never feel lonely.

Taurus

You love colors, you love picture perfect moments, and you're attracted to warm places. Go to Santorini, Greece to have the most aesthetically pleasing vacation you've ever dreamed of. Enjoy the gorgeous blues of the Mediterranean, the kind people, and the inspiring culture.

Gemini

If you've already been, it might not sound that exciting, but if you really think about it, a trip to California is perfect for your personality, Gemini. You like to have access to both extremes, and in the state of California, you can go to the beach one day and go to the mountains the next. Get it all in one place!

Cancer

You're lead by your heart, even if you have a hard time showing it sometimes. So, head to the city of love, Paris, France, to get more in touch with your softer side. Bring a friend or lover who you want to get closer with — the environment will inspire you to open up.

Leo

Go big or go home Leo! Head to New York City, New York and have a festival of tastes, sounds, sights, and feels. Stay up late, get a good dose of culture, eat all the foods, see all the entertainment, and visit every borough. You have the energy, so take it all in.

Virgo

You love a good organized trip with a clear itinerary, so do just the opposite this spring. Head to Miami, Florida and just hang out. See where the mood takes you, and don't plan any further than your next meal. Hang on the beach, read some books, enjoy the night life or catch up on sleep. Whatever you do, don't do what you usually do.

Libra

Libras love balance, and finding that while on vacation can be tricky — but it's not impossible. What's more even than the equator? Head to the Galapagos Islands for a vacation that's equal parts jaw-dropping and adventurous.

Scorpio

Your impulse might be to go somewhere exciting like Las Vegas, Nevada, but instead of getting yourself into trouble on vacation, challenge yourself to have a totally different experience. Head to the Berkshires in Lenox, Massachussetts, and have a totally zen weekend at the Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health. Practice yoga, hike, enjoy mountainous sights — and escape from the trip without any drama.

Sagittarius

You're the huntsman of the zodiac, and while you might not actually be interested in hunting in real life, you are interested in the rustic basic life. Wood cabins, making your own food, hanging by the fire. So, head to Big Sky, Montana for an epic nature-forward vacation.

Capricorn

You like hard work and deep connections, so pick a rigorous trip that involves a journey and leaves room for new friends. Head to Peru and hike Machu Picchu. Even if you decide to go alone, you're bound to make new friends along the way who you'll have a lasting connection with forever.

Aquarius

Above all else, you like to help other people. You're happiest when you're being useful, even when you're on vacation. Head to Habitat For Humanity online, and find a project in a location that you're interested in volunteering with.

Pisces

You've got a tendency to float off to la la land, so take your spring break somewhere that's actually pretty far off the map and challenge yourself to be present while you're there. Go to Tenerife, on the Canary Islands off the coast of Spain. Enjoy gorgeous black beaches, magical volcanic landscapes, and incredible food.