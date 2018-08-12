The Unite The Right 2 Rally Ended Basically Before It Ever Started

Police escorted Jason Kessler, who organized a white supremacist rally on the anniversary of the violent Charlottesville protests, and his few followers out of Lafayette Park, effectively ending Unite The Right 2 rally hours early, according to multiple reports. The white nationalists where heavily outnumbered by counter-protesters who gathered at Freedom Plaza to protest against the rally for "white civil rights."

Reports said police drove Kessler and his followers as well as some press away from the protest scene in a van. Video of the group arriving at a Metro station was later captured. "We ran them out of town," one counter-protester told HuffPost's Jessica Schulberg.

The rally was held on the one-year anniversary of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which resulted in the death of counter-protester Heather Heyer, when a man drove a car into a group of people.

The National Park Service granted permits to Kessler’s rally, which he said was expected to have 100 to 400 people in attendance, and to counter-protest groups such as DC United Against Hate, according to The Associated Press.

The Washington Post reported that Kessler’s speech was drowned out by counter-protesters. His supporters ended up numbering from 20 to 30 people, the newspaper reported.

