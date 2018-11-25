On Sunday afternoon, U.S. agents reportedly fired tear gas at migrants and asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexican border near Tijuana and San Ysidro, California. A reporter from The Associated Press on the scene reported that there were "children screaming and coughing in the mayhem" on the Mexico side of the fence, while people on the American side of the border fence shopped at a local mall.

Associated Press Mexico correspondent Chris Sherman tweeted that the wind carried the tear gas even farther. "Breeze carrying it hundreds of yards. Parents running away with choking toddlers," Sherman wrote.

At 12:15 p.m. in California, The Associated Press reported that U.S. Border Patrol helicopters were "low overhead" while the migrants — reported as "mostly" Central American men — attempted to cross the U.S. Mexico border fence near Tijuana. Earlier, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced it was suspending "pedestrian crossings at the San Ysidro port of entry" at the east and west entrances. (Vehicle traffic was also suspended at San Ysidro.)

President Donald Trump continued his anti-caravan sentiments on Twitter on Sunday morning. "Would be very SMART if Mexico would stop the Caravans long before they get to our Southern Border, or if originating countries would not let them form (it is a way they get certain people out of their country and dump in U.S. No longer). Dems created this problem. No crossings!" Trump tweeted.

