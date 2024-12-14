Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, December 14

Your feelings are larger than life today, and with the moon in chatty and inquisitive Gemini, there’s a desire to express them openly and emotionally connect with others. But knowing exactly how to do so might be challenging, as a lunar square to restrictive Saturn could make you question how much to share.

With December’s full moon peaking tomorrow, there’s lots coming up to the surface. But with Mercury retrograde on the final full day of its backspin, exercising caution in communication is still a good idea. Find a balance.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You’ve got a lot to say, but you may not know how to say it. Sometimes thoughts just need a little extra time to simmer before they’re ready for other people’s ears.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You may have some intense emotions about money today, but make an effort to lean into logic. Allowing fear to run the show will prevent you from thinking clearly.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Don’t run from your feelings today, because they’ve arrived for a reason. How does it feel to let your emotions exist without judgement?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) It seems like your emotions are just out of reach today, and it’s hard to know why. What if you gave yourself permission to simply press pause?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Show your face in public today and embrace your inner socialite. Life’s not a popularity contest, but this weekend, you know how to work a room to your advantage.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Career matters are on your mind today, and it’s a good time to think proactively about your next steps. How can you use your skills in a new way?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) There’s so much to learn in this life and so many things to experience — but overthinking won’t get you far. Turn off your brain and let your heart be your guide.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, December 14, 2024. There’s lots going on behind that poker face today, but don’t let your heart turn into a pressure-cooker. How can you express your feelings in a way that feels safe?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Relationships can be some of the most influential teachers. What do you need to learn or change today to make your closest connections feel more authentic?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your to-do list may feel never ending, but if you take it one thing at a time, it’ll dwindle in no time. Stay busy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Inspiration is flowing, but it’s hard to discern between your farfetched fantasies and truly brilliant ideas. Give things more time to cook.