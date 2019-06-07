Potterheads, rejoice! Prepare to spend the summer with some new shoe swag because the wait for the VANS x Harry Potter Collection is officially over. The magic that is Hogwarts School, Diagon Alley, and the Weasley Burrow have come to life in this super witch-crafty collection. Plus, there are way more products (and sneakers) inspired by the Potter world than anyone could have ever imagined.

The highly anticipated Wizard Word-inspired collection was first teased back in April, when VANS released photos of sneakers dedicated to each of the four Hogwarts houses. Now we know the collection is even more extensive, with plenty of styles that pay homage to fan favorite-parts of the Harry Potter series, including The Daily Prophet, the Golden Snitch, and, of course, the infamous Hogwarts itself.

In addition to the assortment of sneakers, fans can shop actual Harry Potter-inspired apparel, too including everything from Dark Arts backpacks and Deathly Hallows crop top sweaters to Hogwarts house-inspired snapbacks, boyfriend tees, and pullovers. Undoubtedly, this collection will have you “stupefied” with all its magical looks.

Everything in the collection is already available at Vans.com where pieces run between $15 and $105. Take a look at some of the best pieces in this enchanting collection.

VANS X Harry Potter™ Slip-On in Marauder's Map

Even the map inspired by James Potter's squad gets a shout out in this collection in VANS classic Slip-On silhouette. The shoe features the Marauder's Map as an all over print and retails for $65.

VANS X Harry Potter™ Long Sleeve Boyfriend Tee

Fans can show off their Hogwarts pride in this cool screen print long sleeve boyfriend tee. Printed with the logos of each house on the front, the image is surrounded with the motto of the school: Draco dormiens nunquam titillandus, meaning "Never tickle a sleeping dragon."

VANS X Harry Potter™ Sk8-Hi Platform in Dark Arts

For a little pep in your step, VANS offers up these Dark Arts-inspired Sk8-Hi sneakers with a platform sole. The shoes feature a scale-like rubber sole to make these extra creepy.

VANS X Harry Potter™ Canoodle Socks 4 Pack

For all of the shoes carried in this collection, VANS is offering a 4 pack of its Canoodle Socks. Each pair represents one of either Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin as well as the Harry potter logo on the bottoms.

VANS X Harry Potter™ Old Skool in Golden Snitch

These may have anyone feeling themselves in these Gold Snitch-inspired sneaks. Fans can finally chase down the bane of Harry's Quidditch existence in these cool kicks. Offered only in VANS Old Skool silhouette, shoppers can nab this golden and black gems for $75.

VANS X Harry Potter™ Deathly Hallows Crop Top

Tie-dye is back in full swing for the summer and shoppers can nab the trend in this Deathly Hallows-inspired crop tee. Combing the Deathly Hallows symbol and Vans checkerboard print, this piece makes for a cool, but wearable statement top.

VANS X Harry Potter™ Backpack in Hogwarts

Shoppers can also choose from any of the four backpack styles that comes in this Wizard World collection. If you don't dig this one that reps all of Hogwarts, there's one for Gryffindors, Slytherins, and one for those who dabble in the Dark Arts.

There's plenty more mystical pieces all throughout this line, but whatever you do, try not to Avada Kedavra anyone in the midst of shopping.