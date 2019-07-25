Spoilers ahead for Veronica Mars Season 4. Veronica Mars Season 4 picks up with our hero still working at her high school private eye gig — but how did she get there? Veronica Mars superfans know that a movie and two books filled in those gags, but newcomers and casual fans have a lot of catching up to do. If don't want to pause your Season 4 marathon and don't mind spoilers — here's a quick recap of how the Veronica Mars movie ended.

The movie, which was kickstarted by fans in a labor of love to get the gang back together, brings Veronica back to Neptune for who else? Logan. Of course. Even though she's firmly on #TeamPiz and working as a lawyer in New York City, her old flame pouted over the phone and got her back to investigate a murder. He's the prime suspect, and was framed! Dramatic as always, Logan.

Speaking of, after Veronica solves the murder, one key thing that happens at the end of the movie is that Logan leaves on active duty. The Veronica Mars movie is where we first learn that Logan is a Navy officer. Before he goes, he and Veronica commit to each other romantically. The beginning of Season 4 is not the first time they're seeing each other since the end of the movie, but you'll have to pick up the Veronica Mars mystery novels to find out more about that.

Then Veronica decides to leave her life in New York behind and resume life in Neptune. The town is still corrupt, and Veronica is the best person to dig it out. Part of that has to do with Logan, sure, but another big part of that is her father. Keith Mars is injured towards the end of the movie, and left in critical condition at the hospital.

She also hires Mac, the character played by Tina Majorino, as her assistant. Unfortunately Mac is not in Season 4, but there is a small update as to why she's absent.

"Let's be honest here," her final voiceover begins, "if I were wise enough to know the difference between what I can and can't change, would I even be who I am? Would this be what I'm doing?"

She goes on, explaining why Neptune's problems will always be her problems. "Dad always said this town could wreck a person," Veronica says. "It's what happens when you're playing a rigged game. I convinced myself winning meant getting out, but in what world do you get to leave the ring and declare victory? This is where I belong, in the fight. It's who I am. I've rolled around in the mud for so long, wash me clean and I don't recognize myself. So how about I just accept the mud, and the tendency I have to roll around in it."

If you hadn't guessed by now, the voiceover is a play on the Serenity Prayer — she's an addict, and she knows it. Addicted to solving crime, and uncovering dark secrets. The movie is available to stream on HBO if you still wanna check it out, but for now you're all set! Dive into Veronica Mars Season 4 on Hulu, little marshmallows, if you're ready.