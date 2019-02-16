The Violence Against Women Act Has Lapsed Again — But It Could Come Back Even Better

As Congress managed to avoid a second government shutdown on Thursday with legislation that would fund the government through September, it failed to save a law designed to improve how communities and the criminal justice system respond to stalking, sexual assault, and domestic and dating violence. But while the Violence Against Women Act lapsed again at midnight Friday, the law could be brought back with a few added provisions.

Arguments over extending the Violence Against Women Act reportedly ended up being "one of the final hold-ups" in negotiations to fund the government and avoid a second shutdown, Politico reported. At least part of the issue appeared to be Democrats' desire to overhaul the law by expanding it to include, among other things, protections for the transgender community.

According to CNN, Democrats sought to keep a Republican-approved "clean" reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act out of the spending bill as they felt they'd have greater leverage negotiating an overhaul of the law if it wasn't attached to an appropriations bill. What's more, they've told both CNN and the Hill that the law's lapse likely won't have an impact on the resources domestic violence and sexual assault survivors rely on as the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services funds most programs.

Republicans, however, have accused Democrats of partisan game playing. "For whatever misguided reason, Speaker Pelosi has decided to take a noncontroversial clean extension of the Violence Against Women Act as a bargaining chip," a spokeswoman for Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy told the Hill.

