It’s official: Sam Wilson is the new Captain America. Or, at least, he’s Falcon with the Captain America shield. Either way, Marvel’s first look at The Falcon & The Winter Soldier and WandaVision during the Super Bowl made clear that the shield is now in brand new hands. The joint teaser marks the first footage of both Disney+ shows shown to the public, which is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first major entry into Disney+.

WandaVision and The Falcon & the Winter Soldier might be Marvel’s first Disney+ shows — and they will continue the stories of the MCU — but that doesn’t mean they’ll be Marvel movies in TV form. WandaVision, in particular, will have more of an old school sitcom feel, as evidenced by the footage, which seems to put Wanda and Vision in various old television shows, with one shot of a pregnant Wanda in what looks like The Brady Bunch living room. Of course, it’ll still have a Marvel twist, as the entire show is rumored to take place in a kind of pocket universe created by the Scarlet Witch, allowing her to remain with Vision, who died in Avengers: Infinity War. The official description of WandaVision depicts the show as a sitcom about “two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives” who then “begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.” According to a press release obtained by Bustle, the show is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Meanwhile, The Falcon & the Winter Soldier looks like it will be more traditional Marvel fare. Picking up where Endgame left off, the teaser footage showed Sam practicing using Cap’s shield. Though he is still using his Falcon wings, per a separate scene, which means that the Falcon is still, very much, well, the Falcon. He just has a shiny new shield to play with. It's unclear how Bucky and Falcon will team up in the show, but it looks like a newly short-haired Winter Soldier will call upon Sam after he encounters his old enemy, Zemo, aka the bad guy in Captain America: Civil War. Given the strong connections to Civil War and Endgame, it definitely looks like The Falcon & Winter Soldier, set to premiere in the fall of 2020, will be the most Marvel Cinematic Universe-like show of them all.

Finally, the teaser ended with a very brief, very delightful tease at Loki, the highly anticipated series that is set to premiere in 2021. Tom Hiddleston is back as the MCU's first beloved villain, Loki, thanks to some time traveling shenanigans in Endgame, that allowed an Avengers-era Loki to escape from Thor's clutches after the Battle of New York.

"I'm going to burn this place to the ground," Loki says in the short clip. This, alone, doesn't give away much, but it appears that Loki is wearing some kind of beige prison jumpsuit, suggesting that his evil ways are going to get him caught again, even if it's not by Thor and the Avengers.

It's a far cry from the green and gold robes we're used to, or even that all black suit he wore in Thor: Ragnarok to blend in with the humans on Earth, but, let's be honest, anything looks good on Loki.