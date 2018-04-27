Spoilers ahead for Avengers: Infinity War. If there's one thing that Infinity War proved, it's that everyone loves someone — even Thanos — and there's a good chance that one of the superheroes you love just died in the third Avengers movie. There were two different kinds of deaths in Infinity War: the ones that happened while Thanos was collecting the Infinity Stones, and the many that happened after Thanos snapped his fingers. Vision's (Paul Bettany) was the last death before Thanos had officially gathered all of the Infinity Stones, so it's kind of hard to know if Vision is really dead.

Bettany started his MCU career in 2008 as the voice of JARVIS in Iron Man, and it wouldn't be a huge surprise if his superhero run will end with Avengers: Infinity War. A whole decade is a long time to play a character who never really got to show emotion, and even though Vision died after discovering what it's like to be human — you even see Bettany as himself rather than a cyborg suit at points of Infinity War — it very well could be the end for the character. After all, Vision died before the Thanos added the Mind Stone to the Infinity Gauntlet (his metal glove), and his death wasn't like the creepy vaporization of so many other characters at the end of the film.

Even though Vision died from a different, more personal cause than many of the other heroes, there's always the chance that he could still come back to life. As Digital Spy reports, a Marvel comic includes Vision dying then later getting resurrected. Come to think of it, the Infinity War audience saw Vision dying and then getting resurrected before dying again. After Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) used her power to destroy the Mind Stone and kill her lover, Thanos used the Time Stone to reverse Vision's death so he could collect the Mind Stone himself. Could that have been foreshadowing into what the fourth Avengers movie might need to involve?

Most people at this point agree that Avengers 4 will need to involve time travel. It just doesn't seem possible that Bucky, Black Panther, Groot, Scarlet Witch, Falcon, Mantis, Drax, Star-Lord, Doctor Strange, Spider Man, Maria Hill and Nick Fury all could be gone for good — both for sentimental reasons and completely rational reasons. Den of Geek reports that a second Spider Man starring Tom Holland is set to come out on July 5, 2019, and the director of Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn, has confirmed that a third installment of the series will come out in 2020. Based on those movies' release dates, you can safely assume that at the very least, Spider Man and the fallen Guardians will come back to life somehow in Avengers 4, which will come out in 2019. Whether or not the resurrected superheroes will include Vision quite unknown.

If the living Avengers can't find a way to use Doctor Strange's Time Stone like Thanos did, there might be some other options for bringing back the many people who disappeared into thin air at Infinity War's end. Evangeline Lilly, who will play the Wasp in this summer's Ant-Man and the Wasp, told Cinema Blend that her upcoming Marvel movie will involve a lot of the Quantum Realm. "If we do succeed in Ant-Man and the Wasp, then that does open a whole entire new multi-verse to enter into and play around in," Lilly said.

If Ant-Man and the Wasp takes place in an alternate dimension that allows you to go back in time, its stars could also play an integral role in bringing back the half of the universe that Thanos destroyed with the snap of his fingers. Vision could very well be included in that group of revived heroes, but it would also make sense if Bettany decided his time with Marvel had to end with Infinity War.