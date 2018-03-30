Canadian R&B crooner The Weeknd has been teasing fans all week with a surprise album, but they don't have to wait anymore. Late Thursday night The Weeknd dropped My Dear Melancholy, an album about lost love that sounds unmistakably his. The six-song EP doesn't have party anthems like the ones featured on Starboy, but it does showcase hallmarks of The Weeknd's signature style: slow burns, falsetto ballads, and that languid kind of quality that makes sad songs sound sensual.

A sample of lyrics from his opening song, "Call Out My Name" demonstrates just that:

We found each other

I helped you out of a broken place

You gave me comfort

But falling for you was my mistake

The album continues on with five more moody tracks, possibly about his exes, possibly about heartbreak in general. In "Wasted Times," The Weeknd reflects on "Wasted times I spent with someone else / She wasn’t even half of you."

The Weeknd produced his latest album with Frank Dukes, a Canadian DJ and record producer. Dukes has produced songs with some of the biggest names in the hip hop industry, including Drake, Kanye West, and Nicki Minaj. My Dear Melancholy also features collaborations with Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, Skrillex, and Mike WiLL Made-It.

Listen to the opening track below or a playlist of the entire album here on YouTube.

The Weeknd on YouTube

My Dear Melancholy hasn't been out for long, but listeners are already getting emotional over it.

And crying, because Abel wasn't lying when he called his album his melancholy.

Of course, some listeners have speculated whether the tracks are about his high-profile ex-girlfriends, pop star Selena Gomez and it-girl model Bella Hadid.

While others were just glad that sad Weeknd was back making sad music.

Despite the heartbreak and sorrow, some of these songs will probably end up on a sex playlist or two — alongside other babymaking music by The Weeknd. Fun fact: Business Insider reported that Spotify data scientists listed the top 10 songs streamed most frequently on "sex" platylists. And yeah, The Weeknd charted twice in 2017 and twice in 2016.

More to come ...