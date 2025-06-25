Taylor Swift knows how to pull off a good surprise. On June 24, the singer made an unexpected appearance at her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Tight Ends & Friends concert, performing her 2014 smash hit “Shake It Off” to the shocked crowd.

The concert was part of Kelce’s annual Tight End University training camp in Nashville, which he founded in 2021 with fellow NFL player George Kittle and sportscaster Greg Olsen. Prior to her performance, headliner Kane Brown teased that he had a “really, really, really special guest.” Swift then came out, eliciting huge cheers that made her ask, “Theoretically, how loud can we get?”

“If there’s one thing that tight ends have in common with Nashville musicians, is we’re all friends, right?” she told the crowd. “We would like to dedicate this to our favorite players who are going to play and these are the tight ends.” Swift then launched into a rock-driven rendition of “Shake It Off,” much to the crowd’s delight.

Taylor’s Concert Experience

Prior to viral clips hitting the internet, a source confirmed Swift’s surprise to People. “The crowd lost their minds!” they told the outlet. “At the end of her performance, she made sure to thank the band and gave each one of them a hug.”

Emma McIntyre/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The source reported that Swift and Kelce arrived at the concert together to chat with TEU athletes before the show. After her number, Swift was also spotted dancing to Chase Rice’s performance from the balcony. “She sang along with George Kittle, having the best time,” they said. “Taylor was having the best time watching all the country music artists and showing her support for them.”

Swift was also by Kelce’s side the night before, attending the opening night ceremony for TEU’s 2025 event. TEU shared an Instagram video of the couple walking into the event hand-in-hand, complete with many camera flashes, which some fans are counting as their red carpet debut. (However, they didn’t stop to pose, so does it really count?)

The surprise concert marked Swift’s first performance since she concluded the Eras Tour in December, which is now the highest-grossing tour of all time. It was also her first performance since she bought back the masters of her first six albums in May after a years-long battle, meaning that she now owns all of her music.