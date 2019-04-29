The Week's Best Beauty Sales Include $10 Benefit Lipsticks & 20% Off The ENTIRE Pat McGrath Site

It's go time because it's sale time. The week's best beauty sales are here for the taking. In addition to Sephora's Spring 2019 Beauty Insider Sale, there are other highly coveted items marked down to hard-to-resist prices. With Mother's Day just two weeks away, you can start planning your purchases for your mom now.

Pat McGrath is having a 24-hour flash sale where everything on the brand's site is 20% off, along with free shipping. No, this is not a drill.

As usual, Sephora has marked down lots of essentials from its in-house brand. There's an eyeliner and a stick blush on deal, among other things. Plenty of non-Sephora products have slashed prices, too.

Benefit's lipsticks are marked down to under $15 on the brand's site, and you'd be remiss not to check it out and grab at least a tube or three.

Ulta's Buy More, Save More promotion is loaded with killer sales on hair products this week. Items from Wella, Sebastian, Rusk, Matrix, and Not Your Mother's are all on deal through early May. Be sure and read the fine print to see how long each brand is actively participating in the sale.

Below are the 11 best beauty sales to shop this week.

1. Pat McGrath 20% Off Sitewide Sale

Pat McGrath 20% Off Sitewidee Sale Pat McGrath Buy At Pat McGrath

For 24 hours only, you can get 20% off the entire Pat McGrath site, along with free shipping. The sale is active from now through 8:59 a.m. ET on April 30, and the discount cannot be combined with any other offers. You can shop McGrath's MatteTrance Lipsticks, the Lust: Gloss options, the Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner, or any of the brand's Mothership Eyeshadow Palettes. Just enter the VIPSALE20 code during checkout.

2. EcoTools Buy One, Get One 50% Off

EcoTools Buy One, Get One 50% Off Ulta Buy At Ulta

If you want to refresh your makeup brush collection, EcoTools products are buy one, get one 50% off at Ulta through May 12. The brand's 360* Ultimate Blend Kit features three millennial pink, densely packed face brushes, while the Custom Match Duo hosts two brushes and a blending tray. That way, you can play makeup alchemist and mix two liquid products to create your own distinct shade or texture. There are lots of other tools to choose from.

3. Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Liquefied Lipsticks

Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Liquefied Lipsticks $24 $12 Sephora Buy At Sephora

There are two dozen shades of Bite's Amuse Bouche Liquefied lipstick to choose from. For just $12 a tube, you get a long-wear, creamy formula and an extra pigmented, satin finish lip look.

4. Sephora Stylographic Classic Line High Precision Felt Liner

Sephora Stylographic Classic Line High Precision Felt Liner $14 $7 Sephora Buy At Sephora

You can never try too many black liquid eyeliners. Sephora's in-house brand is offering its felt tip version for half price at $7. It's an excellent tool for creating a low key or dramatic cat eye flick.

5. Sephora Cleansing Oil-In Balm

Sephora Cleansing Oil-In Balm $18 $12 Sephora Buy At Sephora

This innovative cleanser, which morphs into oil once it makes contact with skin, will remove even the most stubborn long-wear makeup without drying out or irritating skin. It’s terrific for cleaning both the face and eyes.

6. Sephora Blush & Luminizer On-The-Go Stick

Sephora Blush & Luminizer On-The-Go Stick $8 $6 Sephora Buy At Sephora

It's always awesome to grab a limited edition item on sale. This portable and creamy chubby blush stick is only $6 and you can swipe, blend, and go on those lazy summer days. Get it before it's gone.

7. Benefit They're Real! Red On! Matte Lipstick

They're Real! Red On! Matte Lipstick $20 $10 Benefit Buy At Benefit

Red lipstick is a classic. Red lipstick on sale is a beautiful thing. A red lipstick on sale by Benefit Cosmetics is a "must get." The brand's soft matte lip compact, which comes complete with a brush, is just $10 via the brand's site. The long-lasting and pigment-saturated shade looks good on all skin tones. It’s buildable, so you can swipe a little on with your finger for a diffused look or layer it with liner for a precise, Old Hollywood glam pout.

8. Benefit They're Real! Double The Lip Lipstick

They're Real! Double The Lip Lipstick $20 $11 Benefit Buy At Benefit

There are additional Benefit lippies on sale this week. The brand's Double The Lip is a conveniently packaged, satin finish lipstick and liner in one. The coolest feature is the custom teardrop tip that helps define and shape lips. There are several shades from which to choose and they are just $11 a piece.

9. Tarte Mermaid Shine Sea Glass Eyeshadow Set

Tarte Mermaid Shine Sea Glass Eyeshadow Set $28 $21 Tarte Buy At Tarte

Tarte always has a healthy amount of amazing products on the sale vertical of its site. This innovative, mini eyeshadow set is valued at $48, was sold for $28, and is now marked down to $21. That's just $7 per tube of this lustrous, metallic, liquid-to-powder collection.

10. Stila Matte n Metal Eyeshadow Palette

Stila Matte n Metal Eyeshadow Palette $40 $34 Stila Buy At Stila

You can mix and matte, er, match with this eyeshadow palette packed with 12 pans of matte and shimmer shadows in warm rose gold tones, cool pewter shades, and golden bronze options. It's one of those Stila collections that you will reach for in the morning for office-ready looks and that you pull out at night to create a smoldering, smoky look.

11. Eyeko Free Gift Mini

Eyeko Free Gift Mini Eyeko Buy At Eyeko

If you spend $30 across the Eyeko site, you get a free mini brush set. The UK brand focuses on mascaras and eyeliners, with some shadow options. You should totally try the Black Magic Mascara or the Alexa Chung-created Eyedo Eyeliner Pen. Those two items will quickly and beautifully meet the $30 spending condition to get the brushes. The Eyeko Mascara Wardrobe featuring six selections is also currently part of a flash sale. It's a $156 value marked down to $101 with the WARDROBE40 code.

Good luck narrowing down your shopping list since this week's sales are so plentiful.