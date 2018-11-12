The Week's Best Beauty Sales Include $23 Disney Eyeshadow Palettes & $10 Too Faced Lippies
As we creep closer and closer towards Black Friday and Cyber Monday and the shopping madness that inevitably accompanies both retail days, there are plenty of beauty sales this week that are worthy of your time and cash. There's no rule that says you can't clean up at pre-holiday sales and replenish and restock your own makeup bag and drawer with some fresh and discounted products.
The Sephora 2018 Beauty Insider Holiday Sale is in its home stretch and final week. The sale, which has taken place over the course of multiple weekends and is available to members of the retailer's tiered loyalty program, winds down this coming weekend. It runs from Friday, Nov. 16 through Monday, Nov. 19. It will be opened up to those who have Beauty Insider status, which is the base level of membership. Insiders will get 15 percent off purchases with the reusable "BIBONUS" code.
But that's not all. There are lots of other sales happening at Sephora, Ulta, and via individual beauty brands. Instead of you combing through a bunch of beauty retailers to find the best sales, we've done most of the necessary leg work for you. You can pick up the things you like without having to spend too much time cruising websites.
Happy shopping.
1. BECCA Light Chaser Highlighters
BECCA Light Chaser Highlighter
$17
BECCA's version of a holographic highlighter is 50 percent off. It's usually $34 but is marked down to $17. The highlighting powder comes in six selections that catch light and change color. You will enjoy a flash of radiance wherever you swipe it — from your lids to your Cupid's Bow to your decolletage.
2. Tarte Rainforest Of The Sea Radiance Drops
Tarte Rainforest of the Sea Radiance Drops
$16
These dew drops are half off at $16. They exist to give you that pearlescent glow. You can use them solo for shimmer and luminosity. Or you can mix with your foundation or moisturizer or wear under your face products for a sweetly dewy look.
3. Perricone MD PRE:EMPT SERIES Skin Perfecting Serum
Perricone MD PRE:EMPT SERIES Skin Perfecting Serum
$59
This antioxidant-loaded serum is normally $90. This week, it's marked down to $59. One drop does a lot — it works to erase the appearance of fine lines, visible pores, and dullness. It's a skin care superhero.
4. Kat Von D Beauty Lock-It Powder Foundation
Kat Von D Beauty Lock-It Powder Foundation
$25
The buildable and full coverage yet lightweight and non-cakey formula is a fave among Kat Von D-evotees. Several shades are available for just $25, which is marked down from the usual $35 price tag. You can use it on its own or pair it with its liquid counterpart to smooth and mattify your skin.
5. Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle 10/10 Collection
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle 10/10 Collection
$149
A Fenty Beauty matte lip vault featuring a bunch of new shades in the most plush texture ever? Yep, that's what you get with this 10-piece set, which is valued at $180 but will set you back by $149. You can switch up your lip look every day and then some by mixing and matte-ing. The lippies are less than $15 a piece in this limited edition collection.
6. Morphe Black Master Brush Set
Morphe MB Black Master Pro Set
$59
You get 21 tools with synthetic bristles for just $59. The set is normally $79, so the savings are sweet AF. The brushes are designed for lids, lips, and the face. They are sleek, chic, and all you need. Each brush averages to less than $3 when on deal. You can spend all the cash in the world on high end products. But it won't matter if you don't have the proper brushes and tools with which to apply them.
7. Philosophy Amazing Grace Body Mousse
Philosophy Amazing Grace Body Mousse
$16.38
Soothe your skin without blowing your budget — thanks to this lightweight and gloriously floral-scented body mousse. It's usually $39 but you can grab it for half off in the brand's online outlet store.
8. Marvycorn By Marvyn Macnificient Eyeshadow Palette
Marvycorn By Marvyn Macnificient Eyeshadow Palette
$10.50
Oh my! Unicorn beauty is still a hot trend. YouTuber Marvyn Macnificent created this mystical and magical palette, featuring 10 pans of shimmery foil and velvet matte shadows, along with three highlighters. The set is marked down from $17.50. It's a total steal.
9. Too Faced Melted Latex Liquid Lipstick
Too Faced Melted Latex Liquid Lipstick
$10
Most shades of this high-shine liquid lipstick are on sale for $10. That's marked down from their usual $21 price tag. Pinks, purples, reds, and berries are marked down as part of this deal. Basically, the Unicorn Tears shade is the only one that remains full price. You'll love having glossy, glassy lips with color that adheres to your pucker like latex — all the while wearing comfortably.
10. LORAC Mega PRO 4 Palette
$35
You get 32 silky and super pigmented eyeshadows as part of this limited edition palette. The usual price tag is $59 but it's reduced to just $35. Each shade shakes out to less than a dollar. Therefore, you cannot go wrong with scooping this up. You'll be able to create different eye looks on the daily.
11. LORAC Beauty & The Beast Palette
LORAC Beauty & The Beast Eyeshadow Palette
$22.97
It's a Disney deal. The whimsical, 16-pan palette with a brush and a storybook-like shape was originally released in conjunction with the film. Now, it's on salefor less than $25. It was originally $48. Ultimately, you need to grab it before it's gone for good.
12. Sara Happ Sugar Plum Berry Lip Set
Sara Happ Sugar Plum Berry Lip Set
$40
Your lips deserve to be treated this cold weather and holiday season. The Sara Happ Sugar Plum Berry Holiday Set is just $40 — it would be $64 if the items were sold separately. The gentle but sweet lip scrub boasts sugared blueberries and blackberries, which nourish and exfoliate your dry, chapped pout. The Rose Gold Lip Slip mask offer even further moisture-drenched treatment, while The Lip Slip-One Luxe Gloss smoothes and adds shine. This set will banish chapped lips through New Year's Eve and perhaps into Valentine's Day.
Have fun trying to decide which of these sales to shop.