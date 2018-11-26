The Week's Best Beauty Sales Include 30% Off Kylie Lip Kits & Free Lipsticks From MAC

It's Cyber Week. That means there are lots and lots of beauty sales happening for those of you who shop early and often — and who don't procrastinate and wait until Dec. 24 to start holiday shopping. This week's best beauty sales start on Cyber Monday, which is Nov. 26, and carry over into Tuesday, Nov. 27 and then some.

You would be wise to shop these sales, because they feature deep discounts, sweet savings, incredible freebies, and much more. Many brands are having their only sales of the year this week. That's why you cannot and should not snooze.

Plus, if you grab a gift for the makeupista or the skin care enthusiast in your life and said purchase comes with a freebie, you can repurpose it for someone else on your list or keep it for yourself. There is no shame in self-care gifting.

Kylie Cosmetics is having a killer Cyber Monday sale, which features a site-wide discount. Now is the time to scoop up those lip products you've been eyeing but to which you have yet to commit. Clinique is also offering 25 percent off all online orders, along with a free, six-piece gift set. You cannot go wrong with that, especially since the brand is known for its quality skincare.

MAC is also giving away full-sized lippies for free.

There's much, much more. Yeah, you are gonna go broke courtesy of all of these savings.

1. Kylie Cosmetics

The brand is offering 30 percent off its entire site. Of course some exclusions apply. But if you want to try several Lip Kit shades and textures, now is the time to do it. The sale runs through Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

2. Clinique

Clinique's Cyber Monday Sale has plenty of layers. Yes, some exclusions apply. But for the most part, this sale slays all (Cyber Mon) day. You get 25 percent off any order with the "25OFF" code. You will receive a free, six-piece gift set with any $65 order. If you purchase $75 worth of stuff, you can choose a full-sized, best-seller for free.

3. KKW Beauty

Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner are sisters and they're usually twinning in many fashion and beauty capacities. So it's no surprise that the KKW Beauty Cyber Monday Sale mirrors that of Kylie Cosmetics. KKW is offering 30 percent off the site, with some exclusions, which usually means new products. The discount is active through Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m PT.

4. KKW Fragrance

Lest we forget KKW Fragrance. The beauty guru and reality star is offering 20 percent off the entire site for the same time period. Mmm!

5. Kat Von D Beauty

Here's a Cyber Monday sale devoid of those pesky exclusions. Kat Von D Beauty is giving away a free mini vegan makeup bag along with a mini mirror. The set also boasts minis of the Tattoo Liner, Ink Liner, and Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in the cult fave Lolita shade. All you need to do is spend $50 on the brand's site to nab this freebie. The sale ends on Monday night and you don't need to enter a promo code at checkout, either.

6. Glossier

Glossier is still offering 20 percent off all of its products through Cyber Monday. Get on it, because the brand hardly ever discounts its Internet-adored wares. You cannot go wrong with the Balm Dot Com flavors or the Milky Jelly Cleanser or the Cloud Paints.

7. MAC Cosmetics

On Cyber Monday, MAC Select Members can enjoy 25 percent off purchases, plus a free, full-sized eyeshadow with a $50 purchase. On Nov. 28 and Nov. 29, MAC is giving away a free, Retro Matte Liquid Lipstick with purchases of $65 both online and in MAC boutiques. That's a $21 value — for free. Some exclusions apply.

8. Ulta

Ulta is offering your choice of one of three free, 22-piece beauty bags with a $75 purchase. It's like getting a super-sized subscription box for shopping at the beauty retailer.

9. Milk Makeup

Milk Makeup is offering 35 percent off any $35 order. Shoppers will also get a free, full-sized Holographic stick with any $75 purchase. Just enter the code at checkout and glow, baby, glow.

Courtesy of Milk Makeup

10. Sara Happ

The Sara Happ brand, known for its lip scrubs, glosses, and balms, is offering 25 percent off its entire site through Nov. 26. All you have to do is enter the code "THANKFUL" when checking out.

11. Smith & Cult

Smith & Cult is the not-so-new brand of Hard Candy founder Dineh Mohajer. Take 30 percent off all orders over $40 on Cyber Monday using the "HOLIDAY" code. S&C's nail polishes are primo AF, as are their milky glosses.

12. Eyeko

Eyeko's liners and mascaras are ace. The brand is offering 30 percent off everything. Spend over $35 and get a free makeup bag with a Mini Black Magic mascara.

13. Tarte

Tarte's Cyber Monday Sale is almost too good to be true. The brand is offering 25 percent off purchases, along with beauty blowout deals that are up to 60 percent off. Use the "CYBER" code upon checkout.

14. Make Up For Ever

Make Up For Ever is offering 20 percent off orders of $100 or more. You can also grab three deluxe samples with $75 purchases. Use the "MONDAY" code to get the savings.

One thing to note is that any of these brands could veritably extend their Cyber Monday and Cyber Week sales beyond Nov. 26. While it's best to shop ASAP to grab items before they sell out, you would be well served by checking back for sale extensions.