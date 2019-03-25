Did you receive gift cards during the holiday season that you've yet to use? Do you have extra cash burning a hole in your pocket? Are you in the mood to bring home a product haul? If you answered "yes" to any of those questions, the week's best beauty sales will demand your attention. It's time to treat yourself to makeup that's been marked down and skin care products whose prices have been slashed.

Sephora's in-house label has tons and tons of products, from liquid lipstick to gel blush to highlighter drops, that are deeply discounted. Many of these items are less than $10 so you can stock up.

MAC's MAC Lovers Sale, which offers 25 percent off to members of the brand's loyalty program, has entered its home stretch but you still have time to shop. The sale wraps on March 25 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Ulta is in the middle of its 21 Days of Beauty promotion, featuring loads of prestige products on deal. However, there are other sales also happening. The retailer's "Buy More, Save More" promotion changes every week, with new brands participating on the regular. In addition to drugstore favorites like Revlon and Almay, Biosilk's luxe hair products are offered as part of a "Buy 2, Get 1 Free" sale.

Below are the week's 11 best beauty sales.

1. Kylie Cosmetics March Bundle

Kylie Cosmetics March Bundle $181 $100 Kylie Cosmetics Buy At Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner has picked her favorites for March. The 10-piece bundle is valued at $181 but you'll get it for just $100, along with free shipping. Here's what the bundle boasts: Burgundy Palette, Show Off Lip Kit, One Wish Matte Liquid Lipstick, Birthday Suit Velvet Liquid Lipstick, Tahiti Ultra Glow Loose Powder Highlighter, Black Kyliner, Literally Gloss, a cosmetic bag, and a sharpener. It's a full face kit and beyond.

2. Sephora Collection Luster Matte Long-Wear Lip Color

Sephora Collection Luster Matte Long-Wear Lip Color $16 $5 Sephora Buy At Sephora

What's better than a lightweight, mega matte liquid lipstick with a little bit of sheen? Oh, just a lightweight, mega matte liquid lipstick that's only $5. There are five bright, bold shades to shop.

3. Sephora Collection Radiant Luminizing Drops

Sephora Collection Radiant Luminizing Drops $14 $8 Sephora Buy At Sephora

These multi-tasking liquid luminizers can be blended into skin with fingers or added to your favorite cream foundation or moisturizer for additional radiance and glow. A drop or two will go a long, long way.

4. Sephora Collection Colorful Cheek Ink Gel

Sephora Collection Colorful Cheek Ink Gel $14 $7 Sephora Buy At Sephora

Get in the mood for spring with these limited edition gel stain blushes. They're just $7 and come in four flower-inspired shades. The translucent formula is long-wearing and coverage is buildable. Therefore, you can add as little or as much flush as you wish.

5. MAC Lovers 25 Percent Off Sale

MAC Lovers 25 Percent Off Sale MAC Buy At MAC

Members of MAC's frequent shopper program will receive a whopping 25 percent off purchase at the brand's site and at free-standing stores. The generous discount is automatically applied at checkout and no code is needed. You can scoop up eyeshadows, Lipglass, the new whisper-light Powder Kiss matte lippies, and more. There are some exclusions so be sure to read the fine print. The sale ends March 25 at midnight ET.

6. Erborian Double Mousse Gentle Cleansing Foam

Erborian Double Mousse Gentle Cleansing Foam $28 $19 Sephora Buy At Sepohora

This rich cleansing foam from the buzzy K-beauty brand Erborian is just $19. If you've been wanting to try Erborian's wares but have yet to commit, this is certainly one to start with.

7. Biosilk Buy 2, Get 1 Free

Biosilk Buy 2, Get 1 Free Ulta Buy At Ulta

From now through April 6, you can purchase two Biosilk hair products for full price and get a third for free at Ulta. Now is as good a time as any to try the Biosilk Silk Therapy With Organic Coconut Oil leave-in treatment for glossy locks. If you are in search of maximum shine, grab the Biosilk Silk Therapy Shine On Spray and finish your hairstyle with a spritz or two.

8. Tarte Dash of Lash Eye Set

Tarte Dash of Lash Eye Set $19 $17 Tarte Buy At Tarte

Originally valued at $52, Tarte's four-piece set of eye essentials is only $17. You get Tarteist PRO cruelty-free lashes in Center of Attention, deluxe Tarteist PRO Lash Adhesive in black, deluxe Sex Kitten Liquid Liner, and a travel-sized Tarteist Lash Paint Mascara. It's an excellent mini kit for novices or lash veterans.

9. Fresh Radiance Boosting Set

Fresh Radiance Boosting Set $73 $58.40 Nordstrom Buy At Nordstrom

This exclusive set is a routine in a box and is 20 percent off. It features three radiance-boosting skin products — the Soy Face Cleanser, Lotus Youth Preserve Rescue Mask, and Lotus Youth Preserve Face Cream — in a giftable container that can be repurposed for stylish storage. It's marked down to less than $60 and is valued at $94.

10. Proclaim Natural 7 Argan Oil

Proclaim Natural 7 Argan Oil $7.69 $4.47 Sally Beauty Buy At Sally Beauty

You can't go wrong with a multi-tasker like this. Proclaim Natural 7 Argan Oil conditions hair, moisturizes skin, and stimulates nail growth. This bottle is less than $5 and will last forever.

11. Milk Makeup Liquid Strobe In Ultraviolet

Milk Makeup Liquid Strobe In Ultraviolet $24 $12 Sephora Buy At Sephora

Milk's liquid highlighter in Ultraviolet infused with a crushed pearl elixir for a strobing effect. Translation: It will give your skin an intergalactic glow at half price.

The week's best beauty sales won't blow your budget but they will boost your beauty routine.