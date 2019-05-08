Mother's Day is right around the corner on May 12. So you still have a decent amount of time to shop for a thoughtful gift for your mom. This week's best beauty sales offer lots of choices for Mother's Day gifts that she will love and use daily.

Sephora's sale vertical is loaded with items, from individual eyeshadows to faux tanning spray to fragrances from brands like Elizabeth & James, Stella McCartney, and Commodity. Therefore, you can really go to town and stock up for yourself and for the woman who taught you everything you need to know.

Ulta's Buy More, Save More Promotion features the retailer's in-house skin care range on deal. You buy one and get another for half price. Therefore, you can replenish favorites you are running low on, try some new items, or really treat your mother with an array of products that will love her skin as much as you love her.

Clinique is also offering five free samples with any $45 purchase on its site. If you spend $65, you'll be gifted with a free tote. This offer will allow you to surprise mom with, well, a motherload of stuff.

Nordstrom's sale section always features lots of excellent prestige products and tools. Its offerings turn over quickly so you should scan the site regularly. Nab some quality gifts for your favorite moms — be it your own, a stepmom, a dog mom, a cat mom, or any others you may know.

Below are the 11 best beauty sales of the week that will give you more bang for your buck.

1. BECCA Skin Love 5-Piece Collection

BECCA Skin Love 5-Piece Collection $165 $65 QVC Buy At QVC

You will save $100 on this set that is valued at $165 but is on sale for $65. It's beyond suitable for your mother or yourself. BECCA's Skin Love Brighten and Blur Primer is the base on which to build your look. You can top it with Skin Love Weightless Blur Foundation, which offers a weightless but buildable matte finish. The Glow Nectar Brightening Complex is the smoothing and finishing touch. The Skin Love Glow Glaze Stick, which is an ultra-sheer highlighting balm, will make you look and feel like you just enjoyed a facial. There is also a blush and Glow Gloss to complete your dewy, rosy, and natural vibe.

2. Kat Von D Metal Crush Eyeliner

Kat Von D Metal Crush Eyeliner $21 $13 Sephora Buy At Sephora

While Kat Von D is known for its expertly coordinated and themed palettes, the Metal Crush eyeshadows singles are pretty saturated with pigment, too. Three shades, from gunmetal to gold to copper, are on deal for just $13 a piece. They will glaze lids with so much glimmer and shimmer.

3. St. Tropez One Night Only Wash Off Body Bronzing Mist

St. Tropez One Night Only Wash Off Body Bronzing Mist $20 $14 Sephora Buy At Sephora

A zero commitment tan is yours for the taking with this bronzing mist that easily washes off with soap and water. You get a natural-looking, airbrushed, and bronzed glow that lasts for 24 hours. With 360-degree application, this miracle in a can evens out skin tone and is safe for all skin types. Just let it dry on skin before getting dressed. This fake tan spray also comes in two tones — Light/Medium and Medium/Dark. It's only $14 at Sephora and and will allow users to effectively faux their glow. If you can't take mom on a tropical vacation, buy her this vaca in a can.

4. Urban Decay Disco Queen Holographic Disco Highlighter Stick

Urban Decay Disco Queen Holographic Disco Highlighter Stick $26 $13 Sephora Buy At Sephora

You can never have too many products that help you glow. This stick features traveling pigments that change color before your eyes and add a multi-dimensional and luminous effect wherever you swipe it. You and your mama will sparkle in an infinite amount of ways.

5. Sephora Collection Wonderful Cushion Matte Lip Cream

Sephora Collection Wonderful Cushion Matte Lip Cream $8 $5 Sephora Buy At Sephora

Sephora's in-house brand is offering this creamy and ultra pigmented lipstick for just $5. It can be swiped and blotted for the diffused, gradient look. Or it can be carefully layered for a precise and powdery mega matte pout. It comes in Wonderful Red or Wonderful Purple — one for mom, one for you.

6. Ulta Skin Care Buy One, Get One 50% Off

Ulta Skincare Buy One, Get One 50% Off Ulta Buy At Ulta

From now through May 11, Ulta's Buy More, Save More promotion features a BOGO on Ulta skin care products. You can buy several items for your mom so she can pamper her skin. Or buy some products for her and take the bonus items for yourself. Everything from the Waterfull Gel-Cream Moisturizer to the Sensitive Skin Facial Cleansing Towelettes Twin Pack to the 24K Magic Hydrogel Eye Masks and beyond are included in the sale.

7. Elemis Jumbo Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash

Elemis Jumbo Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash $98 $65 Nordstrom Buy At Nordstrom

This rich and luxurious facial wash is 33% off and marked down to $65 at Nordstrom. It's said to stimulate the skin's natural cell renewal cycle and to slough away dead skin while smoothing the complexion. The jumbo jar should last forever, too. Your mother will love it.

8. ColourPop Make-a-Wish Strength Lip Bundle

ColourPop Make-a-Wish Strength Lip Bundle $21 $15.75 ColourPop Buy At ColourPop

Three lippies that benefit a great cause are included in this on-sale set. ColourPop teamed up with Make-a-Wish and Delilah Juarez, who is battling osteosarcoma, to create a makeup collection to help others look and feel beautiful. The trio is on sale for less than $16. You can passively do good by picking it up for any of the moms you shop for.

9. Clinique Pick 5 Free

Clinique Pick 5 Free Clinique Buy At Clinique

With any $45 Clinique purchase, you can also select five samples for your or for mom. If you spend $65, you also get a free tote. It's an excellent way to share the wealth with your mother or to try new products.

10. LORAC Pro Satin Lip Color Tea Rose

LORAC Pro Satin Lip Color Tea Rose $19 $13 LORAC Buy At LORAC

Grab this soft pink lippie for your mom for only $13. It's marked down from $19 at the LORAC site and provides weightless color through a precision tip. The formula is buildable, so it can be swiped across the pout for a wash of color or layered for more precise and pigmented looks.

11. Stella McCartney POP Mini Gift Set

Stella McCartney POP Mini Gift Set $27 $19 Sephora Buy At Sephora

Gift your mother with a new fragrance, like Stella McCartney's POP, which she will love swiping across her pulse points on the daily. It's a woody floral that opens with notes of tomato leaves, violet leaves, and green mandarin, along with violet, tuberose, and plumeria. It finishes with sandalwood, cedarwood, and musks. This mini rollerball set is marked down to less than $20.

These sales should make Mother's Day shopping that much easier.