While I personally love glowing glam, there’s a fine line between looking beautifully dewy and feeling straight-up greasy.

I’m constantly dusting my T-zone area with powders to keep my face looking fresh throughout the day. And honestly, aside from piling on unnecessary products that can lead to clogged pores or the appearance of cakiness, carrying around a compact *and* a makeup brush isn’t always the vibe, especially when I have limited space in a smaller purse or clutch.

Thankfully, Peace Out — a skin care brand known for targeting issues relating to acne-prone skin — has just offered up a genius solution.

Say hello to the Oil Control Roller, a tube of product that mattifies skin in a single step — without adding or removing makeup from your face in the process. On top of that, it features an acne-safe formula and antimicrobial packaging that won’t exacerbate or lead to breakouts.

Read on for my honest review of my newfound beauty essential.

Fast Facts

Price: $28

Quick touch-ups for those who want to mattify oily areas on their skin Rating: 4/5

4/5 What I Love: The roller effortlessly absorbs oils without adding more product onto my complexion

The roller effortlessly absorbs oils without adding more product onto my complexion What I Don’t Love: You can’t use the product with medium to heavy foundation formulas

The Peace Out Oil Control Roller

The Peace Out Oil Control Roller — which is now available to shop on Sephora’s website — is a skin blotter alternative that’s made specifically for those with oily and acne-prone skin. It uniquely features Dragonite® Halconite Clay, an oil-absorbing ingredient that sucks gunk out of pores while combatting shine.

Courtesy of Peace Out

Thanks to that MVP ingredient, the roller works to immediately mattify oily areas on bare skin or atop sheer makeup, all while drawing out impurities. As a bonus, the clay has properties that help prevent future blackheads from popping up — so it’s putting in work as you wear it.

My Sensitive Combination Skin

While I don’t have acne-prone or oily skin, which this particular product targets, I do have a super-sensitive complexion that gets oily in the T-zone throughout the day. My nose, in particular, is a problem area that I often powder to reduce the shine.

First Impression

Out of the box, I immediately liked how weighted the product felt in my hand. I also liked how pleasing the oval shape was.

Once I rolled the tool over my bare face, I noticed how effortlessly it soaked up my skin’s natural oils — which you can satisfyingly see on the clay ball itself. It also doesn’t have any smell at all, which is a major win IMO.

An Effortless Way To Keep Oils At Bay

After testing the roller on my bare skin, I decided to put on a light layer of makeup — a full face of concealer plus some blush — to see if it performed differently.

Olivia Rose Rushing

Rolling along my no makeup-makeup felt just as easy as applying it to bare skin — the roller didn’t drag or pull. It also soaked up those natural oils that tend to come out during the day, maintaining my matte finish.

I noticed that the roller picked up a bit of concealer on my nose, so it’s not entirely compatible with medium-coverage products. But a quick pat with my fingertip easily fixed the issue.

The Verdict

All in all, the unique roller is perfect for dealing with those oily areas, all while keeping your pores refreshed and acne-free. It instantly delivers a soft matte finish to problem areas, making it a must-have tool in your makeup bag.