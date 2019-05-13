The Week's Best Beauty Sales Include $8 Sephora Eyeshadow Palettes & Milk Face Quads For 50% Off

Start off your week with a beauty bang by shopping for new cosmetics and beyond. The week's best beauty sales are just as good as as last week's deals. There is never a shortage of solid items offered at incredible prices through your favorite retailer or via brand sites. These killer discounts will let you stock up and save on premium offerings. If you are running low on daily use products or have yet to do any spring cleaning or updates when it comes to your makeup stash, stop procrastinating and start shopping. It doesn't have to be New Year’s Eve in order for you to adopt an "out with the old, in with the new" mentality and strategy with your makeup.

Grab yourself a new makeup pouch from Kylie Cosmetics, which is free with a $40 purchase on the brand's site. You can use it to store your latest haul. Stila's beloved, black liquid liners are offered on deal as part of a set that you won't be able to say no to. If you are on the hunt for some new blushes, Tarte is offering a gorgeous clutch of colors at a sweet price so you can have plenty of cheek choices. One of Glow Recipe's Sleeping Mask Sets is marked down to an attractive price, too.

The week's nine best beauty sales are below.

1. Kylie Cosmetics Free Makeup Bag

Kylie Cosmetics Free Makeup Bag Kylie Cosmetics Buy At Kylie Cosmetics

Buy $40 worth of Lip Kits — or Kyshadows or Kylighters or whatever you wish, really — at the Kylie Cosmetics site and get a free makeup bag. The freebie ends at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on May 13. There are several super cute graphic pouches featuring the brand's dripping lips logo and Kylie Jenner herself in the brand's repertoire so don't delay. The sale is active while supplies last.

2. Stila Stay All Day Big Little Liners Kit

Stila Stay All Day Big Little Liners Kit $50 $35 Stila Buy At Stila Cosmetics

You simply cannot snooze on this $35 deal, which is exclusive to the Stila site. The brand's best-selling, original Stay All Day black liquid eyeliner, the Micro Tip version, and a mini of the brand’s HUGE Extreme Lash mascara come packaged together in an adorable keepsake box. These tools will help you execute a perfect cat eye flick. You can buy this as a gift for someone you love, or grab it for yourself and repurpose the box to store valuables.

3. Tarte Life of the Party Clay Blush Palette

Tarte Life of the Party Clay Blush Palette $42 $25 Tarte Buy At Tarte Cosmetics

It's a blush clutch. This glittery, five-pan blush set with the removable tray is so user-friendly. There are three pink-toned blushes, a bronzer, and a highlighter under the hood. Therefore, you have all the tools needed to create a custom flush. It's a $132 value that is now marked down to just $25.

4. Milk Makeup Glitter Glaze Quad

Milk Makeup Glitter Glaze Quad $49 $24.50 Sephora Buy At Sephora

This glossy Milk face quad is designed to add some wet-look sheen to eyes, lips, and cheeks. The shimmery shades can layered or worn a la carte. It is still half-price at Sephora so grab it before it's gone.

5. Elizabeth & James Nirvana Black Solid Perfume Compact

Elizabeth & James Nirvana Black Solid Perfume Compact $48 $37 Sephora Buy At Sephora

A chic, solid perfume compact such as this offers an excellent way to refresh your scent throughout the day. The Elizabeth & James Nirvana Black compact is gorgeous, limited edition, and on sale for just $37. It's a little luxury that can be toted to and from without taking up premium space in your handbag. This fragrance, which boasts notes of violet, sandalwood, and vanilla, will travel well. It includes a mirror so you can touch up your lipstick or eyeliner after dabbing the perfume on pulse points.

6. Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask

Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask $45 $39 Sephora Buy At Sephora

If you love Glow Recipe's Watermelon Sleeping Mask and its gel texture, you need to try the Avocado Melt version. This set, featuring a jar of the cream and an eye mask, is marked down to $39. The formula is slightly richer but just as effective. Plus, you can't beat the less-than-$40 price.

7. Sephora Collection Winter Magic Eyeshadow Palette

Sephora Collection Winter Magic Eyeshadow Palette $10 $8 Sephora Buy At Sephora

The best thing about summer is weekend getaways. While this is called the Winter Magic palette, it's also suitable for summer smoky eyes. The $8 palette hosts eight matte and shimmer shades in neutral hues that can transition from day to night and from the office to the BBQ.

8. Manic Panic Buy One, Get One 50% Off

Manic Panic Buy One, Get One 50% Off Ulta Buy At Ulta

Hair color brand Manic Panic is participating in Ulta's Buy More, Save More promotion. If you buy one bottle of bright, bold Amplified Semi-Permanent Hair Color for $15.99, you can grab a second for half off. Stock up on your favorite shade or try something totally new and adventurous. There are 12 colors to choose from so hop to it.

9. Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water Duo

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water Duo $55 $49 QVC Buy At QVC

Warm weather is here, and you are shedding layers and showing off your skin. You can get to work on your faux glow with this self-tanner, which is a light formula. You get two bottles for just $49 as part of this deal.

Happy shopping, since a fresh slate of beauty sales is coming in hot as soon as next week.