The Weird History Of Easter Traditions

There are many slightly confusing holidays out there, but Easter, with its candy eggs, playful bunnies, and very serious religious element, might be one of the most perplexing. It's a mish-mash of ancient fertility symbols from various cultures (Roman and Celtic most prominently) with Christian iconography celebrating the rebirth of Jesus, all wrapped up in a bow of modern consumerism and Nutella. There is no way to describe it ("we celebrate the rebirth of a savior by eating chocolate eggs that were delivered and/or laid by a giant magic rabbit") that makes it sound any less than insane. But beyond the cross-cultural core of the holiday itself, various traditions in Easter time have had lives of their own — from chickens in department store windows to German migrants and elaborate papal accessories.

I'm not about to weigh in on the "where Easter came from" argument, which always gets historians all worked up. Quaint traditions like parading down Fifth Avenue in vintage finery or stuffing your face with chocolate symbols of regeneration are a bit easier to trace — though as we'll see, they themselves have attracted controversies, some across national borders. So when you put on your Easter bonnet and go to see what the Easter Bunny left you, bear in mind that this is a holiday with some extremely strange and well-established aspects, and that humans are a very weird species sometimes.

Why Are There Easter Parades? Wikimedia Commons The original 19th century Easter Parades, held along Fifth Avenue in New York City, appear to have been accidental. Easter Sunday was a day for the wealthy of New York to bedeck themselves in finery and go to the churches of Manhattan, and the impromptu "parade" would occur as they came out after the services en mass and proceeded to lunch and revelry. Easter is, of course, a time of celebration, and in the 1870s, when the first Parades started to happen, elaborate millinery allowed for women to express their feelings about Lent being over via multi-tiered confections of feathers. Yes, Easter bonnets specially trimmed for the day were a thing. The Parade as a promenade of the wealthy, posing for gawking onlookers keen to see socialite life, reached its peak in the 1940s, but eventually, more regular people became involved and it emerged as a millions-strong event. After the Second World War, it gradually became less popular, but it still features many thousands every year, all — you'll note — dressed to the vintage nines as a hearkening back to the Parade's heyday. Interestingly, the Easter bonnet wasn't the first association of Easter with a lavish display of feathers. Apparently the Pope, celebrating Easter in the early 19th century, was often attended by men carrying flabelli, or giant fans of peacock's feathers, with the eyes meant to represent the Pope's watchfulness over the Christian church.